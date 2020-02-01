You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Libyan city of Derna in late 2018 and transferred by authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar to Egypt in May last year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cznjw

Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

  • He was captured in the city of Derna, Libya
  • One of the charges Al-Ashmawy was convicted for plotting a 2014 attack that killed 22 military guards near the frontier with Libya
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham Al-Ashmawy, a former special forces officer turned militant, and 36 others to death after they were convicted of terrorism, court officials said.
Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Libyan city of Derna in late 2018 and transferred by authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar to Egypt in May last year.
He was convicted on several charges including plotting a 2014 attack that killed 22 military guards near the frontier with Libya, and involvement in an attempt to kill a former interior minister in 2013, a military statement said.
Ashmawy led the Sinai-based Ansar Bayt Al-Maqdis, Egypt’s most active militant group, before it pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014, it said.
The other 36 defendants tried with him were also convicted of terrorism charges, the court ruled.
Their cases were referred to the Grand Mufti, Egypt’s highest Islamic legal official. Egyptian law requires any capital sentence to be referred to him for an opinion before executions can take place.
The court set a new session for March 2 to confirm the convictions after receiving the Mufti’s non-binding opinion.
In November, a military court had already sentenced Ashmawy to death in another terrorism case. Egyptian civilian and military courts had also sentenced Ashmawy to death in absentia before his extradition.

Topics: Egypt Daesh

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Egyptian joint maritime training exercise ends

Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM

Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM

  • For demonstrators who demand a removal of what they say is a corrupt ruling elite, Allawi is part of the system and therefore unacceptable
  • He was quoted by State TV as saying he would resign if political blocs sought to impose candidates for different ministries
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed on Saturday Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister, State TV reported, after squabbling political parties failed to name a candidate in the two months since the former premier was ousted by popular protests.
Allawi would run the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month.
Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned in November amid mass anti-government unrest where hundreds of thousands of Iraqis took to the streets demanding the removal of Iraq's political elite. Nearly 500 protesters have been killed in a deadly crackdown by security forces.
Allawi was quoted by State TV as saying he would resign if political blocs sought to impose candidates for different ministries.
He also called on protesters to continue demonstrating until their demands are met.
However, protesters are likely to oppose him as prime minister.
For demonstrators who demand a removal of what they say is a corrupt ruling elite, the former communications minister under ex-premier Nuri al-Maliki - who presided over the fall of multiple Iraqi cities to Daesh in 2014 and is accused of pro-Shiite sectarian policies - is part of the system and therefore unacceptable.
Iraq is facing its biggest crisis since the military defeat of Daesh in 2017. A mostly Shiite popular uprising in Baghdad and the south challenges the country's mainly Iran-backed Shiite Muslim ruling elite.
The country has been thrown into further disarray since the killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3. Iran responded with missile attacks on bases hosting US forces, pushing the region to the brink of an all-out conflict.
Pro-Iran politicians have tried to use those events to shift the focus away from popular discontent with their grip on power and towards anti-American rallies and demands for the withdrawal of US troops.

Topics: Iraq Barham Salih Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi

Related

Middle-East
Iraqi cleric Al-Sistani condemns use of force, 11 protesters wounded
World
Brain injuries in Iraq put attention on invisible war wounds

Latest updates

Kite-flying event attracts crowd in Jeddah
Rising costs bleeding Pakistan’s charity blood banks dry, say suppliers
Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM
Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan wins AlUla endurance race with Saudi-Emirati display of unity
Six hijab-wearing trailblazers to know on World Hijab Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.