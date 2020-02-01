You are here

Phil Mickelson inspires teenager on mission to become first Saudi female golf professional

  Mickelson is making debut at Saudi International
  Saudi teenager also met with world No. 1 Brooks Koepka
KAEC, Jeddah: Golfing legend Phil Mickelson, the winner of 42 PGA Tour victories, including five Majors, has passed on inspiring words of support to Saudi 16-year-old Layla Al-Telmissani in her quest to become the Kingdom’s first ever female golf professional.

Mickelson, who is making his debut at the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, has been impressed with all he’s seen on his first visit to the Kingdom including the determined attitude of young Al-Telmissani.

The youngster has only been playing golf for a matter of months, after joining the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City with the rest of her family, but has already made giant strides – even playing in the Pan Arabia Golf Championship in Egypt last summer alongside her mother.

But the encounter with Mickelson, considered one of the greatest players of all time, as well as with the current world No. 1 golfer, Brooks Koepka is likely only to further fuel the drive and ambition of the ambitious schoolgirl.

Speaking after sharing some time with Al-Telmissani, ‘Lefty’ as he’s affectionately known, said: “I’m excited to have met a young girl who wants to be the first professional Saudi female golfer. She seems like she’s driven and motivated, and I love the support that she’s getting. Layla seemed really cool – and her brother Omar too.

“I love it. I just love it. It melts me to see kids out here. To see young kids get into the game is exciting for me. I care about this game and to see the excitement level in some of the young kids here and to see that there are plans for many courses here in this new city and across the country. I think it is very cool. The more we get, the better.”

Tickets for the Saudi International’s final day remain on sale, priced at 50 SAR per day. Exclusive concert tickets start at SAR75 SAR. For more tournament information, visit www.saudiinternational.com

Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan wins AlUla endurance race with Saudi-Emirati display of unity

ALULA: Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed claimed his second consecutive title during the running of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla on Saturday.

In a display of unity with Saudi Arabia, the Emirati prince donned the Kingdom’s flag on his shirt and a Saudi Arabia-UAE motif on his helmet.

VIEW GALLERY: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup

The 120-kilometer race is commissioned by the Royal Commission for AlUla and the organizers of the Winter at Tantora festival in association with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, and offers SAR15 million ($4 million) in prize money for the winning riders.

Sheikh Hamdan had strong family support during the event, with his father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai in attendance.

Many people took to social media to congratulate Sheikh Hamdan on his win, including the President of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd Al-Rasheed who congratulated the crown prince in a tweet, saying: “The Saudi is an Emirati and the Emirati is a Saudi,” referring to the closeness of the two nations and their leadership.

He also praised Sheikh Hamdan for “representing the great Saudi Arabia.”

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is regarded as one of the most important endurance events in the region — and one of the richest. Last year’s race saw 200 riders take part.

Over the same weekend, a number of other cultural and sporting events will take place as part of the Fursan Forum — also a part of the Winter at Tantora festival, which began on Dec. 19 and runs until March 7.

