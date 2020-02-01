Phil Mickelson inspires teenager on mission to become first Saudi female golf professional

KAEC, Jeddah: Golfing legend Phil Mickelson, the winner of 42 PGA Tour victories, including five Majors, has passed on inspiring words of support to Saudi 16-year-old Layla Al-Telmissani in her quest to become the Kingdom’s first ever female golf professional.

Mickelson, who is making his debut at the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, has been impressed with all he’s seen on his first visit to the Kingdom including the determined attitude of young Al-Telmissani.

The youngster has only been playing golf for a matter of months, after joining the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City with the rest of her family, but has already made giant strides – even playing in the Pan Arabia Golf Championship in Egypt last summer alongside her mother.

But the encounter with Mickelson, considered one of the greatest players of all time, as well as with the current world No. 1 golfer, Brooks Koepka is likely only to further fuel the drive and ambition of the ambitious schoolgirl.

Speaking after sharing some time with Al-Telmissani, ‘Lefty’ as he’s affectionately known, said: “I’m excited to have met a young girl who wants to be the first professional Saudi female golfer. She seems like she’s driven and motivated, and I love the support that she’s getting. Layla seemed really cool – and her brother Omar too.

“I love it. I just love it. It melts me to see kids out here. To see young kids get into the game is exciting for me. I care about this game and to see the excitement level in some of the young kids here and to see that there are plans for many courses here in this new city and across the country. I think it is very cool. The more we get, the better.”

Tickets for the Saudi International’s final day remain on sale, priced at 50 SAR per day. Exclusive concert tickets start at SAR75 SAR. For more tournament information, visit www.saudiinternational.com