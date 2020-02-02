You are here

  • Home
  • Trial production from Al-Khafji oil field to start soon

Trial production from Al-Khafji oil field to start soon

Kuwait newspaper Al-Rai reported on Sunday that production at Al-Khafji will start by the end of February. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pa4y

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Trial production from Al-Khafji oil field to start soon

  • The field should be pumping about 60,000 bpd by August, the official said
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have started preparation work to resume crude oil production from the Al-Khafji oil field jointly operated by the two countries, with initial output expected around the end of February, two industry sources said.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed last year to end a five-year dispute over the area known as the Neutral Zone, allowing production to resume at two jointly run fields that can pump up to 0.5 percent of the world’s oil supply.

Trial production of about 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Al-Khafji will start around Feb. 25, a Kuwaiti oil official said, adding that this would be “sufficient to test all installations and their operational efficiency.”

The field should be pumping about 60,000 bpd by August, the official said.

Another 10,000 bpd of trial output from the Wafra field will start by late March, the official said, adding that production is expected to increase to 80,000 bpd from the field within six months of starting trial production.

Output is expected to reach 175,000 bpd from Al-Khafji and 145,000 bpd from Wafra after a year of restarting the fields, the official said.

Kuwait newspaper Al-Rai reported on Sunday that production at Al-Khafji will start by the end of February and that testing of oil and gas pipelines and facilities has already begun.

Al-Khafji is operated by Al-Khafji Joint Operations Co., a joint venture between Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and AGOC, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. 

It had been producing between 280,000 bpd and 300,000 bpd of Arabian Heavy crude before its closure in 2014 for environmental reasons.

Topics: Al-Khafji Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia
Al-Khafji industrial city to draw SR 2 bn investments
Saudi Arabia
Saudi terror suspect is Al-Khafji businessman

Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges

Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges

  • Global investors shift away from heavy industry in favor of cleaner sectors
Updated 29 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: As global investors shift away from heavy industry in favor of cleaner sectors, mining companies are losing billions in financing, raising the cost of capital and jeopardizing projects. 

Making the mining industry more sustainable by running mines on renewable energy, for example, will be a key focus at the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town this week, as companies hunt for new sources of capital including private equity, debt, offtake finance and royalty finance. 

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns have driven money into specialized ESG funds which often exclude mining stocks among other “dirty” assets. 

“You talk to anyone at the moment, they say there’s no money,” said Boris Kamstra, executive director of Alphamin Resources, which manages the Bisie tin project in Democratic Republic of Congo.  The capital squeeze that started about two years ago has worsened recently, said Julian Treger, CEO of Anglo Pacific Group, a mining royalty and streaming company. 

The average cost of capital for early-stage mining projects rose by two percentage points over the past two years, he estimates. 

“Even for companies that have good projects it’s very difficult for them to raise any money in these markets,” said Caroline Donally, managing director at private equity firm Denham Capital, in Houston. 

“Previous investors who would provide equity appear to have withdrawn. A number of specialist funds have shut up shop, and generalists aren’t investing in commodities anymore,” said Donally, who will be attending Mining Indaba, the world’s biggest mining investment conference, which takes place from Monday to Thursday. 

Cryptocurrencies are among alternative assets that are luring retail investors away from miners. 

Mining-specific private equity funds raised $0.3 billion in 2019, a fifth of the amount raised in 2009, and just barely more than the $0.2 billion raised in 2014 during a global commodity crash, data from Preqin shows. 

Coal miners — especially those extracting thermal coal, burnt to produce electricity — are bearing the brunt of the sustainable investing trend. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund divested from all fossil fuel last year, and the world’s biggest asset manager Blackrock said on Jan. 14 it would sell active holdings in companies generating more than 25 percent of revenues from thermal coal. 

“If you’re a small coal explorer, I don’t think you stand much of a chance of raising any money at all,” said Fred White, associate director at Medea Capital Partners in London.  “There’s still a huge market and huge demand (for coal), but it’s not getting financed by Western banks,” he added. 

Local trading houses and lenders are stepping in instead. Thermal coal accounts for nearly 40 percent of the world’s electricity generation and more than 40 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. 

In Africa, coal-to-power projects could previously rely on support from development finance institutions. 

But even they are withdrawing under pressure. In November, the African Development Bank (AfDB) decided against funding a Kenya coal project that was halted by a local environmental tribunal in June. 

The continent’s biggest coal producer, South Africa, is also seeing funding dry up. 

South Africa’s Nedbank has stopped funding coal-related projects, while FirstRand cut greenfield thermal coal projects to less than 0.5 percent of its lending.

Topics: Coal mine Mining

Related

Business & Economy
South Africa’s businesses marooned by rolling blackouts
photos
Sport
South Africans scream, sing and dance as Springboks return

Latest updates

Trial production from Al-Khafji oil field to start soon
Saudi female bikers get ready to hit the road
Google to raise ad fees to cover Austrian tax
Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges
India bonds poised to rally as govt skips further borrowing plans

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.