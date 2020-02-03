You are here

  • Home
  • Greek island police fire tear gas at protesting migrants

Greek island police fire tear gas at protesting migrants

Riot police use tear gas against protesting refugees and migrants during a demonstration on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nx5u6

Updated 03 February 2020
AFP

Greek island police fire tear gas at protesting migrants

  • Brandishing makeshift signs with the word freedom, some 2,000 men and women walked out of the overpopulated camp of Moria to demonstrate
  • More than 40,000 asylum-seekers are currently crammed into camps on five islands, where the official capacity is for 6,200 people
Updated 03 February 2020
AFP

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Police on the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday fired tear gas at hundreds of migrants protesting against tougher new asylum rules, officials said.
Brandishing makeshift signs with the word “freedom,” some 2,000 men and women walked out of the overpopulated camp of Moria to demonstrate.
The protesters walked some seven kilometers (4.3 miles) toward the port capital of Mytilene, but were blocked by police outside the town.
“A significant backlog of pending applications and serious delays in asylum procedures have been a major contributing factor to the dangerously overcrowded conditions we see on the islands,” Boris Cheshirkov, Greece spokesperson for the UN refugee agency, said in a statement to AFP.
“Long waiting times are also contributing to the mental toll that people are facing,” he said.
After years of procedural delays, Greece faces a backlog of almost 90,000 asylum applications, Cheshirkov said.
In 2019, Greece became the first port of entry for migrants and refugees entering Europe.
The government has struggled to manage the influx, keeping many in overcrowded camps on the Aegean Greek islands near the Turkish coast.
More than 40,000 asylum-seekers are currently crammed into camps on five islands, where the official capacity is for 6,200 people and in conditions repeatedly condemned by aid agencies.
The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has toughened its approach to asylum-seekers and is trying to speed up the repatriation of people whose applications have been rejected.
At Moria, where over 19,000 people live in and outside a camp built for fewer than 3,000, many are housed in tents and makeshift shelters without access to power, heating, or hot water, Cheshirkov said.
“There aren’t enough latrines and showers and access to health is severely limited,” he said. There are also frequent outbreaks of violence.
The new Greek minister for migration Notis Mitarachi, appointed just two weeks ago, has vowed to expel “on a weekly basis” migrants whose asylum applications are rejected.
“Those not entitled to international protection will be rapidly returned to Turkey,” Mitarachi told Kathimerini daily on Sunday.
“We believe... this will send a loud and dissuasive message to human smugglers,” he said.
In another apparent attempt at deterrence, Greece’s defense ministry last week put out a call for a floating barrier in the Aegean to stop migrant boats.
The system — criticized as unethical and impractical by opposition parties — could involve either barriers or nets, 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) long, and would be used as an emergency measure by the Greek armed forces.

Topics: Greece Lesbos migrants

Related

World
Greece to ‘shut the door’ to migrants not entitled to asylum, PM says
World
Greece moves hundreds of asylum-seekers from crowded island camp

France charges Sarkozy aide in Libya funding probe

Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
AFP

France charges Sarkozy aide in Libya funding probe

  • Thierry Gaubert, 68, was charged with taking hundreds of thousands of euros from the government of Moamer Khadafi
  • Sarkozy helped to remove Qaddafi from power when France and Britain led a NATO-backed military offensive in 2011
Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
AFP

PARIS A former aide to Nicolas Sarkozy has been charged as part of an inquiry into allegations that Libyan funds helped finance the French ex-president’s 2007 election campaign, a judicial source said on Monday.
Thierry Gaubert, 68, was charged on Friday with taking hundreds of thousands of euros from the government of Moamer Khadafi that may have been funnelled to Sarkozy’s campaign, the source said.
Allegations that the campaign received up to €50 million ($53.3 million at current rates) from Libya first emerged during Sarkozy’s failed 2012 re-election bid.
Sarkozy helped to remove Qaddafi from power when France and Britain led a NATO-backed military offensive in 2011.
Gaubert worked for Sarkozy when the future president was budget minister in the mid-1990s.
He is suspected of accepting a transfer of €440,000 in February 2006 from Rossfield, a company of Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine — another figure who has been charged in the affair.
The investigative news site Mediapart reported in December that Rossfield took €6 million from Libya in 2006.
Gaubert, as well as his ex-wife, are also on trial for tax fraud and money laundering over Rossfield funds allegedly routed through the Bahamas in 2006.
Gaubert has said the money had no links to Libya.
Sarkozy was charged in 2018 with taking bribes, concealing the embezzlement of Libyan public funds and illegal campaign financing.
He denies the allegations, claiming that an explosive Libyan document presented by Mediapart as proof of the corruption is a fake.

Topics: Nicolas Sarkozy Thierry Gaubert Moamer Khadafi

Related

World
French ex-president Sarkozy to face campaign finance trial
World
France’s Nicolas Sarkozy loses bid to avoid influence peddling trial

Latest updates

Report compares Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Daesh, Al-Qaeda
Prejudice leads to US university in Qatar canceling Lebanese rock band talk
Turkey threatens escalation of Idlib crisis after Syrian regime shelling kills Turkish soldiers
France charges Sarkozy aide in Libya funding probe
It’s all fun and games at Saudi Entertainment and Amusement exhibition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.