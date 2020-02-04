UK journalists walk out in government briefing protest

You are here

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he delivers a speech at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, south east London on February 3, 2020. (AFP)
  • Some broadcasters were unhappy with Johnson’s decision to use an in-house film crew to record his address to the nation when Britain left the European Union last Friday
LONDON: British journalists walked out of a government briefing on Monday in protest at the exclusion of other reporters, in the latest tensions between Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s team and the media.
It is not unusual for political advisers to speak to select journalists but there was concern that Monday’s incident involved a supposedly neutral civil servant, diplomat David Frost.
A number of political reporters were invited to a briefing on Britain’s post-Brexit trade strategy in Johnson’s Number 10 Downing Street office.
When others whose names were not on the list arrived, they were told to leave, according to the accounts of several journalists who were there. All the reporters then walked out in protest.
Johnson’s office declined to comment to AFP enquiries but the Independent newspaper reported a response from his director of communications, Lee Cain.
“We are welcome to brief whoever we want whenever we want,” Cain told reporters at the event.
Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said it was a “very alarming incident.”
She noted the government was already boycotting certain programs, notably by refusing to send ministers on BBC radio’s flagship current affairs program “Today.”
“Johnson’s government must stop this paranoia and engage with all the press, not just their favorites,” she said.
There have been rising tensions between Johnson’s team and political reporters based in parliament, known collectively as the lobby.
Several media groups raised concerns last month when the government moved daily lobby briefings from parliament to a room in Number 9 Downing Street, which is behind a security gate.
The change was imposed without any consultation and sparked fears — so far unfounded — that the government could restrict access.
Some broadcasters were also unhappy with Johnson’s decision to use an in-house film crew to record his address to the nation when Britain left the European Union last Friday.
In response, the speech was not broadcast live on the main BBC and Sky news channels.
Some international news agencies, including AFP, agreed not to use hand-out photos or video of the event.
Ian Murray, of the Society of Editors media group, warned that incident had “worrying overtones of an administration possibly seeking to bypass the mainstream media to achieve an easier ride.”
AFP has a reporter in the lobby who regularly attends Downing Street briefings but was not invited to Monday’s event.
 

Topics: UK JOURNALISTS

LOS ANGELES: For those obsessed with who is winning the video streaming wars, one metric matters: Subscriber growth. But Netflix Inc. and now Walt Disney Co. — with its November launch of Disney+ — typically release that figure quarterly, leaving outsiders to guess at subscriber growth in any way they can.

A cottage industry of companies has sprung up to fill that vacuum. Firms like Apptopia, Sensor Tower and App Annie, born years ago to track how many people download mobile apps, are now playing a bigger role in the streaming war that kicks into gear this year as AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp. -owned NBCUniversal launch new services.

These firms sell mobile download data they arrive at by applying algorithmic magic to publicly available data and data from other apps. The process is propriety, they say, and opaque to outsiders.

The resulting figures — which are approximations of mobile downloads, not the new subscribers the companies disclose — do not correlate exactly with subscriber growth, but are influential.

Third-party data is widely reported in the press. Bloomberg offers Apptopia’s mobile data to its clients. The data is also cited in research from Wall Street firms including Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Wells Fargo — sometimes as a worthwhile indication of performance, and other times dismissively.

The data moves markets: On Nov. 26, shortly after Apptopia released data indicating that Disney+ was averaging nearly a million new subscribers a day — a report that was covered widely in the press — Disney shares rose 2.3 percent to $153.43, setting a new record high.

To survey how often these firms get it right, Reuters reviewed eight quarters of data from Netflix, and the same amount of data from two of the third-party app measurement firms. It found that Sensor Tower’s past eight quarters’ of Netflix mobile download data has directionally if not precisely mirrored Netflix global paid membership growth. Apptopia download data mirrored it directionally in all but two quarters.

Even so, the data is controversial: Critics say these firms do a poor job of tracking how many people drop a streaming service, and as such, should not be viewed as a proxy for growth.

“If we had based our conclusions on app download data, we’d be very incorrect about what Netflix is doing and everything in any given quarter,” said MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, who said his firm had used Apptopia and Sensor Tower, but no longer does so.

Executives from Sensor Tower and Apptopia emphasize that the data reflects trends, not precise growth.

“The reason people like and trust the mobile data is that mobile gets the most screen time — it’s indicative of how people are living their lives,” says Adam Blacker, a vice president at Apptopia. “What we’re doing is nailing the trends and the percentage swings.”

Recent quarters of Netflix mobile download data from Apptopia and Sensor Tower, while directionally mostly correct, have been off in notable ways. Apptopia recorded negative download growth for Netflix in the second and fourth quarters of 2019 — compared to the 22 percent and 20 percent global paid membership growth the company reported, respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, Apptopia reported single-digit growth compared with an increase of 21 percent reported by Netflix.

“We’re not going to be right 100 percent of the time,” says Blacker about those quarters. “We’re not going to tell you to trade on download data.”

Sensor Tower reported single-digit global mobile app install growth for Netflix in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, compared with growth of 22 percent and 20 percent, respectively, reported by Netflix.

“We’re only looking at mobile,” said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower. “We only capture that first time install — it could be someone downloading on their phone; could be someone who’s been a Netflix subscriber for a while but never put it on their phone.”

Despite that limitation, the data may become more ubiquitous as new streaming services launch.

“I think everyone’s looking for an edge on subscribers,” says Nathanson. “These stocks trade on subscribers.”

Topics: The Mandalorian Walt Disney Netflix

