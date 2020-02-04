Anwar Hadid, Adut Akech star in Valentino ad

DUBAI: Part- Palestinian model and musician Anwar Hadid, the youngest brother of the supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, is the new face of Italian luxury label Maison Valentino’s latest fragrance collection, “Born in Rome.”

Starring alongside Hadid is South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech.

The pair headed to Rome to, as the brand explained, “discover the atmosphere and elements that inspired the ‘Born in Rome’ fragrances.”

The men’s perfume, “Born in Roma Uomo," is a flanker to 2014’s Valentino Uomo. It is a classic woody scent and is rounded with salt, a blend of violet leaves, sage, ginger and smoked vetiver.

Meanwhile, the women’s fragrance, “Born in Roma Donna," is a floral with a woody twist.

In the campaign video the label shared on Instagram, Hadid and Akech mingled with guests over tea and Lebanese-Australian model and influencer Jessica Kahawaty was also spotted on screen.