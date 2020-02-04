You are here

Anwar Hadid, Adut Akech star in Valentino ad

Anwar Hadid and Adut Akech star in new Valentino ad. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Part- Palestinian model and musician Anwar Hadid, the youngest brother of the supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, is the new face of Italian luxury label Maison Valentino’s latest fragrance collection, “Born in Rome.” 

Starring alongside Hadid is South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech.

The pair headed to Rome to, as the brand explained, “discover the atmosphere and elements that inspired the ‘Born in Rome’ fragrances.”

The men’s perfume, “Born in Roma Uomo," is a flanker to 2014’s Valentino Uomo. It is a classic woody scent and is rounded with salt, a blend of violet leaves, sage, ginger and smoked vetiver.

Meanwhile, the women’s fragrance, “Born in Roma Donna," is a floral with a woody twist.

In the campaign video the label shared on Instagram, Hadid and Akech mingled with guests over tea and Lebanese-Australian model and influencer Jessica Kahawaty was also spotted on screen.

Hassan Hajjaj photographs teen star Billie Eilish

Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj photographed singer Billie Eilish for the latest cover of Vogue. (Instagram)
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Hassan Hajjaj photographs teen star Billie Eilish

Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Teen singing sensation Billie Eilish is the star of Vogue magazine’s March 2020 issue and for the new edition, Vogue commissioned three unique covers from three different photographers, including one shot by Moroccan-British artist and photographer Hassan Hajjaj.

In the Hajjaj-lensed cover, the “Bury a Friend” singer sports a Gucci jacket and necklace as she poses against a colorful, patterned backdrop that has become synonymous with the self-taught photographer. In addition to the cover, Hajjaj was also tasked with shooting a series of photographs of the singer, which feature inside the print edition.  

In one image, the star, dressed in custom Andy Wahloo design — Hajjaj’s clothing label — and custom name rings by Melody Ehsani, poses in front of a decorative straw rug commonly found in North Africa. The frame consists of green soup cans inscribed with “Andy Wahloo” written in Arabic.

According to an Instagram post by Hajjaj, the Larache-born artist was contacted by the publication last year to shoot the cover. “It felt like a dream until today. I am honored and humbled,” he wrote. “Thanks to Vogue and Billie for the love and support. I hope this opens more doors for artists around the world,” he concluded.

Memorably, Hajjaj was also behind US rapper Cardi B’s first cover for New York magazine's November 13 issue in 2017. 

 

