Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May

Former South African president Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering. (AFP)
Updated 04 February 2020
  • Jacob Zuma’s lawyers told the court that he was ill and receiving treatment abroad
  • In all former South African president faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering
JOHANNESBURG: A South African court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for embattled former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing over corruption charges he faces related to a 1990s arms deal.
But execution of the warrant will be deferred until May 6 when the case is due to resume.
Zuma’s lawyers told the court that he was ill and receiving treatment abroad.
The High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg issued the warrant after it questioned the authenticity of the sick note said to have been signed by a military doctor.
“The court accepts that Mr. Zuma may be unwell,” said judge Dhaya Pillay. “But this court needs reliable evidence that Mr. Zuma is indeed ill.”
“It is not clear that (the doctor) is indeed a regular practitioner,” she said.
Zuma’s lawyer Dan Mantsha told reporters outside the courtroom that “our courts have no sympathy, no compassion.”
“We are very concerned when courts issue warrants under the circumstances like this when the whole country knows that president Zuma is not well ... indeed president Zuma underwent two operations in early January this year,” he said, adding the country knew Zuma was outside the country.
“When you start to issue warrants under such circumstances, people start to question whether we are all equal under the law,” said Mantsha.
Zuma was due in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing in a case that has seen numerous legal turns over a decade and a half.
He is alleged to have taken bribes worth four million rand ($270,000) related to a $3.4 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president.
In all Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment when he was deputy to the country’s second black president, Thabo Mbeki.
Both Zuma and French defense company Thales, which supplied equipment for navy vessels, deny the charges.
Zuma was forced to step down in 2018 by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party after a nine-year reign marked by corruption allegations and dwindling popularity.

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

  • Moi’s 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed
  • Moi fought off rivals in a bitter contest to take the top job in 1978, succeeding Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta
NAIROBI: Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 95, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Tuesday.
Moi’s 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed, corruption became endemic and tribal divisions were stoked and turned bloody.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state,” Kenyatta said in a statement.
He ordered a period of national mourning until a state funeral is held, on a date not yet announced.
The former president died “in the early morning of February 4 at Nairobi hospital in the presence of his family,” Kenyatta said.
Moi fought off rivals in a bitter contest to take the top job in 1978, succeeding Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, when he died.
The speaker of Kenya’s national assembly, Justin Muturi said that Moi was an “astute politician,” who “employed pragmatic nationalism to keep the country together for the 24 years that he led our nation.”
“He will be remembered for his great efforts toward consolidating peace and tranquility within the Horn of Africa and largely the East African Region, at a very difficult time for the region and the African continent,” Muturi added.
His son Gideon Moi, a senator, confirmed Moi died at 5:20 am (02:20 GMT). “He passed away peacefully,” he said. “I was by his side and, as a family, we have accepted (his death).”
One of the defining scandals of Moi’s presidency was the loss of $1 billion from the central bank through false gold and diamond exports.
A report by Britain-based risk consultant group Kroll in 2007 claimed Moi’s family and clique laundered money on a global scale, buying properties and companies in London, New York and South Africa and even a 10,000-hectare (25,000-acre) ranch in Australia.
Vice President William Ruto, who comes from the same Kalenjin people as Moi, mourned his “legendary personal discipline” and said that his “life and work touched every one of us in lasting, impactful ways.”
Those targeted by his regime included human rights and environmental activists, including the writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o and the future Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai.
Moi was however praised for keeping Kenya a relative haven of peace during a chaotic period in east Africa which saw the genocide in Rwanda and civil wars in Burundi and Somalia.
His later return — under significant pressure — to multiparty elections in 1992, and peaceful handover of power to opposition leader Mwai Kibaki in 2002 also won him some praise.
Former opponent Raila Odinga, who spent several years in jail under Moi, referred to the late leader’s “chequered career,” but also spoke of his decision to finally restore multiparty politics.
“Moi and I reconciled after the political differences of the 1980s and early 90s, and we were able to work together to bring more reforms to the country,” Odinga said.
In recent years observers have criticized the “rehabilitation” of Moi as the elderly former president often received visits from President Kenyatta, his opposition rival Raila Odinga and any politician seeking his blessing ahead of elections.
Kenyatta revived “Moi Day” in honor of the former president in 2017, after it was scrapped in 2010.

