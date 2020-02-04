You are here

  • Home
  • EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

Britain left the European Union on January 31, 2020 after more than four decades of economic, political and legal integration with its closest neighbors. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2mcuz

Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

  • President Emmanuel Macron halted the process of admitting Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia
  • French president the most outspoken figure among European politicians over EU expansion
Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans.
In October, President Emmanuel Macron halted the process of admitting Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia. The Commission hopes to persuade France to lift its objections before a Zagreb summit with the Balkan states in May.
Macron has become the most outspoken figure among European politicians who say the last big expansion, when Romania and Bulgaria joined in 2007, was too hasty, and caution is needed in adding more members from a region beset by corruption and crime.
In November, France submitted a proposal for changes that would give leaders of member states more say over enlargement. Paris says it supports accession for the Balkans in the long term.
The changes the Commission is expected to unveil on Wednesday would give existing members the power to pause the process of admitting new countries, or even force countries to restart entry talks in some policy areas from the beginning. More summits would be held in the Balkan region to give politicians more say over the process.
“Macron wants to be seen as the kingmaker and we can accommodate that, because the EU’s credibility is at stake,” said a senior EU official involved in the reform. “This is political and its personal, so let’s take out the drama.”
But the Commission’s proposals would stop short of meeting some French demands, including that funds for new members should come out of money set aside for poor countries already in the EU. EU officials say such a move would jeopardize support for expansion among existing poor members.
One EU diplomat said it was still not clear whether France would be satisfied by the new proposals: “With Macron, we have a 60% chance of success.” All other EU governments must also agree to the new method.
French officials in Paris told Reuters they had not seen the Commission proposals yet, but had held talks with European Commissioner for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.
Other countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, have also been skeptical of expansion, but EU officials say if they can persuade France to lift its objections, those countries would probably not hold out.
“Without Macron, neither the Dutch nor the Danes would alone bloc this; certainly not for North Macedonia, possibly not even for Albania,” a senior EU diplomat said.

Topics: EU France

Related

Business & Economy
Post-Brexit: EU sets out red lines as UK’s Johnson talks tough on trade deal
Business & Economy
Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95

  • Moi’s 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed
  • Moi fought off rivals in a bitter contest to take the top job in 1978, succeeding Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta
Updated 04 February 2020
AFP

NAIROBI: Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 95, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Tuesday.
Moi’s 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed, corruption became endemic and tribal divisions were stoked and turned bloody.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state,” Kenyatta said in a statement.
He ordered a period of national mourning until a state funeral is held, on a date not yet announced.
The former president died “in the early morning of February 4 at Nairobi hospital in the presence of his family,” Kenyatta said.
Moi fought off rivals in a bitter contest to take the top job in 1978, succeeding Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, when he died.
The speaker of Kenya’s national assembly, Justin Muturi said that Moi was an “astute politician,” who “employed pragmatic nationalism to keep the country together for the 24 years that he led our nation.”
“He will be remembered for his great efforts toward consolidating peace and tranquility within the Horn of Africa and largely the East African Region, at a very difficult time for the region and the African continent,” Muturi added.
His son Gideon Moi, a senator, confirmed Moi died at 5:20 am (02:20 GMT). “He passed away peacefully,” he said. “I was by his side and, as a family, we have accepted (his death).”
One of the defining scandals of Moi’s presidency was the loss of $1 billion from the central bank through false gold and diamond exports.
A report by Britain-based risk consultant group Kroll in 2007 claimed Moi’s family and clique laundered money on a global scale, buying properties and companies in London, New York and South Africa and even a 10,000-hectare (25,000-acre) ranch in Australia.
Vice President William Ruto, who comes from the same Kalenjin people as Moi, mourned his “legendary personal discipline” and said that his “life and work touched every one of us in lasting, impactful ways.”
Those targeted by his regime included human rights and environmental activists, including the writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o and the future Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai.
Moi was however praised for keeping Kenya a relative haven of peace during a chaotic period in east Africa which saw the genocide in Rwanda and civil wars in Burundi and Somalia.
His later return — under significant pressure — to multiparty elections in 1992, and peaceful handover of power to opposition leader Mwai Kibaki in 2002 also won him some praise.
Former opponent Raila Odinga, who spent several years in jail under Moi, referred to the late leader’s “chequered career,” but also spoke of his decision to finally restore multiparty politics.
“Moi and I reconciled after the political differences of the 1980s and early 90s, and we were able to work together to bring more reforms to the country,” Odinga said.
In recent years observers have criticized the “rehabilitation” of Moi as the elderly former president often received visits from President Kenyatta, his opposition rival Raila Odinga and any politician seeking his blessing ahead of elections.
Kenyatta revived “Moi Day” in honor of the former president in 2017, after it was scrapped in 2010.

Topics: Kenya Daniel arap Moi Uhuru Kenyatta

Related

World
Thirteen children killed in Kenya primary school stampede
World
6 dead, including 4 residents, after extremist raid in Kenya

Latest updates

Lebanon struggles over Eurobond decision as clock runs down
Lebanese-American who worked for Israel charged with murder
Baboon grooms little lion cub in South Africa’s Kruger park
Iraq says OPEC weighing output cut over virus outbreak
Iran wants to resolve issues with Saudi, UAE quickly — Iranian official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.