Guterres: UN safeguards international law in Mideast

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with Stephane Dujarric, left, spokesman for the secretary-general during a press briefing at United Nations Headquarters in New York City. (AFP)
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday emphasized the UN’s role as the guardian of international law in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, days before US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is to present a new Mideast peace plan to the Security Council.
Jared Kushner, a key architect of the Trump administration’s blueprint that has enraged the Palestinians, is to brief the council’s 14 other members at a behind-closed-doors lunch on Thursday.
“Our position is very clear. We are the guardians of the UN resolutions and international law in relation to the Palestinian question,” Guterres told a wide-ranging news conference at the UN headquarters.
“We are totally committed to the two-state solution,” he added, reiterating his stance that the peace plan must be based on the pre-1967 borders.
The US plan makes numerous concessions to Israel, proposing the establishment of a Palestinian capital in Abu Dis, a suburb of Jerusalem. The Palestinians have long sought the whole of east Jerusalem as their capital.
The US proposal also gives consent for the annexation of Israeli settlements as well as the Jordan Valley, Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967.
The Palestinians, who have strongly criticized Trump’s plan, have indicated they plan to submit a draft resolution through Tunisia, a non-permanent member of the Security Council.
The resolution’s content has not been divulged as yet, but the United States would likely oppose it, using its veto if necessary, should it gain the support of nine council members, the minimum required for passage.

Putin, Erdogan agree to improve coordination of actions in Syria — Kremlin

Updated 32 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Putin, Erdogan agree to improve coordination of actions in Syria — Kremlin

Updated 32 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed to take immediate measures to improve coordination of their countries’ actions in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Putin and Erdogan, in a phone call initiated by Turkey, highlighted the need to follow Russia-Turkey agreements on Syria’s Idlib that envisage increasing cooperation to “neutralize extremists,” the Kremlin said.
Turkey’s report on the same phone call earlier on Tuesday said that Erdogan told Putin that Turkey will use its self-defense rights in the even of another attack on Turkish military personnel in Syria.

Topics: Turkey Syria Russia

