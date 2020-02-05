Amina Muaddi among most-searched brands in the world, according to Lyst

DUBAI: Part-Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi’s shoes ranked as the second most-searched women’s product on e-tailer Lyst in the last quarter of 2019.

After being seen on Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, Muaddi’s “Gilda” heels sparked an average of 60,500 monthly searches between October and December, while the brand saw a 73 percent rise in views, according to the Lyst index, the quarterly report that analyzes the online shopping behavior of more than nine million shoppers a month searching, browsing and buying fashion across 12,000 designers and e-stores.

Muaddi’s designs, famous for the signature flared heels, came after the famed “GG” belt by Gucci.

The 33-year-old designer launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

Muaddi, who is of half-Jordanian and half-Romanian descent but grew up in Italy, recently made headlines revealing she will help design the shoes for Rihanna’s new Fenty collection.