Gigi and Bella Hadid star in new Burberry campaign together

The Burberry spring 2020 campaign is here, and it stars Gigi and Bella Hadid. Supplied
Updated 05 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: If you needed any proof that two Hadids are better than one, look no further than the new Burberry spring 2020 campaign, starring part-Palestinian sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid.

In the recently-released series of images and videos, the California-bred mega-models appear alongside fellow models Kendall Jenner, Benji Arvay, He Cong, Freja Beha Erichsen, Nozomu Ito, Reece Nelson, Tosin Olajire and Rianne van Rompaey as well as the Somali-Turkish-Danish-Ethiopian hybrid Mona Tougaard. 

Donning key pieces from the storied fashion house’s latest collections, the models stun in the brand’s signature trench coats, evening wear and accessories.




Gigi Hadid stars in the Burberry spring 2020 campaign. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Set against a backdrop of Burberry beige, the new campaign, which was lensed by Dutch fashion photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh, “builds on the luxury fashion house’s cues and codes, blending the eccentric and the classic,” according to the brand’s notes.

“It is always one of my biggest honors to work with a friend like Riccardo,” shared Bella of the  Burberry chief creative officer, who joined the brand in 2019. “He took me under his high fashion wing when I was young and now to be able to work with him again for Burberry is a blessing. Ricky always brings the best energy to set. We are always laughing and it never feels like a work day with him.”




Bella Hadid for Burberry spring 2020 campaign. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

“[Gigi] and I always have the best time working together, but we feel so lucky to be able to work in a space with Inez, Vinoodh and Riccardo,” she added.

It’s not the first time that the models, who were born to a Dutch mother and a Palestinian father, appear in a high-fashion campaign together.

Memorably, the sisters were selected to star together in advertorials for Balmain, Moschino and Fendi to name a few.




Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for the Burberry spring 2020 campaign. Supplied

 

Topics: Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Burberry

