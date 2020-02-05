You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines to cremate country’s first coronavirus victim

Philippines to cremate country’s first coronavirus victim

Passengers wearing protective masks, following confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, arrive at the departure area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ce6s2

Updated 05 February 2020
Ellie Aben

Philippines to cremate country’s first coronavirus victim

  • The Chinese man died in a government hospital in Manila one week after he arrived in the country with his 38-year-old partner
  • The female Chinese tourist, who was the first to be tested positive for coronavirus, is now in a stable condition
Updated 05 February 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A 44-year-old Chinese national who died in the Philippines after contracting coronavirus was set to be cremated on Wednesday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.
An initial delay was caused by some mortuaries refusing to cremate the body after learning the cause of his death.
The Chinese man died in a government hospital in Manila one week after he arrived in the country with his 38-year-old partner. 
Both are from the Chinese city of Wuhan —the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak —and arrived in the Philippines via Hong Kong on Jan. 21.
They were admitted to San Lazaro Hospital on Jan. 25. The female Chinese tourist, who was the first to be tested positive for coronavirus, is now in a stable condition.
“She has no more fever, no colds, but the latest test showed she’s still positive (for coronavirus) so she’s still admitted (in the hospital),” Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said on Wednesday.
The male patient, who was the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, died on Feb. 1 and is the first fatality outside China. He was supposed to be cremated within 12 hours of his death.
On Wednesday, Duque said a funeral parlor in Quezon City finally agreed to do the cremation with the consent of the victim’s family.
Duque added that he has instructed the Health Facilities Regulatory Bureau to check whether the mortuaries that refused to do the job had violated the law.
“The law has to be followed, otherwise there should sanctions,” he said. “Their personal interest can’t prevail when they say ‘no, we’re afraid because that person died of this and we might get infected’.”
He added that based on information from the World Health Organization (WHO), patients who succumb to coronavirus are no longer infectious.
But he said the body is sealed in a bag and will remain that way during the cremation so it will not be contagious.
Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Chinese woman has been confirmed as the Philippines’ third case of coronavirus, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.
She arrived in Cebu City from Wuhan via Hong Kong on Jan. 20 and traveled to Bohol province, it added.
“The Epidemiology Bureau (EB) has initiated contact tracing of persons who interacted with or were in close proximity to the patient,” the department said.
“The Bureau of Quarantine and EB are coordinating with the concerned airline, while the Central Visayas Center for Health Development is in coordination with the hotel where the patient stayed and the hospital where she was admitted.”
The department said as of Wednesday there are 133 suspected cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 115 are currently admitted and isolated, while 16 have been discharged and are under strict monitoring.
Among those being monitored, 63 are Filipinos, 54 are Chinese and 16 are from other nationalities. Thirty-two of the suspected coronavirus cases were reported to have traveled to Wuhan.

Topics: Philippines China coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines reports first virus death outside China
World
Gates Foundation announces $100 million for coronavirus response

Trump cleared of abuse, impeachment acquittal on track

Updated 34 min 26 sec ago
AP

Trump cleared of abuse, impeachment acquittal on track

Updated 34 min 26 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday was found not guilty of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, putting him on the verge of acquittal by the Senate as the third presidential impeachment trial in American history comes to a close.
Senators sworn to do “impartial justice” are rising to stand at their desks and state their votes for the roll call — “guilty” or “not guilty” — as Chief Justice John Roberts presided.
On the first article of impeachment, Trump is charged with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, in what House Democrats said political quid pro quo for personal political gain. He withheld U.S. security aid as leverage over the ally confronting a hostile Russia, though the money was eventually released.
The Senate is set to vote next on the second charge, obstruction of Congress, over the administration's defiance of the House's requests for testimony in the ensuing probe.
Trump insisted throughout the proceedings that he did nothing wrong, and the president is eager for vindication as he launches his reelection bid.
The president's legal defense said the articles of impeachment approved last year by the House did not rise to grounds for conviction in the Senate trial.
The outcome caps months of remarkable impeachment proceedings launched in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House and ending in Mitch McConnell's Senate, reflective of the nation's unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.
Few senators are straying in essentially party-line votes. There was nowhere near the two-thirds support necessary in the Republican-held Senate for the Constitution's bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove the president from office.

Topics: Donald Trump United States US Senate

Related

World
Manifesto of mistruths: House leader Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech
World
On eve of expected acquittal, Trump scorns Democrats, touts economy

Latest updates

Bonifazio bags Saudi Tour stage 2 win
US wants foreign intervention in Libya to stop
Barcelona coach refuses to get ‘into Messi’s life’ after Abidal row
What We Are Reading Today: Grant
US trade deficit falls in 2019 for the first time in six years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.