Israel police: Jerusalem car ramming being investigated as ‘terror attack’

JERUSALEM: A car ramming at a popular night spot in central Jerusalem injuring 14 Israeli soldiers on Thursday is being investigated as a “terror attack,” Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

“Police responded to an incident when a vehicle stuck a number of people and fled the scene. The incident took place at 1:45... Police units and medics arrived at the scene and are searching for the vehicle. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack,” Rosenfeld said in a statement.

In the West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli troops. Palestinian hospital officials said the 19-year-old was killed in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin. Six others were wounded in the confrontation.

Israel’s Magen David emergency medical service said it had “treated and evacuated” the 14 Israeli troops to hospitals following the incident at Jerusalem’s First Station, an area that includes several bars and restaurants.

A military spokesperson told AFP that the army was aware of a possible attack perpetrated by someone driving a vehicle in the area and would have more information later on Thursday.