Israel police: Jerusalem car ramming being investigated as 'terror attack'

A military spokesperson told AFP that the army was aware of a possible attack perpetrated by someone driving a vehicle in the area . (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
AP

  • Emergency medical services ‘treated and evacuated’ 14 soldiers to hospitals following incident
  • In the West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli troops
JERUSALEM: A car ramming at a popular night spot in central Jerusalem injuring 14 Israeli soldiers on Thursday is being investigated as a “terror attack,” Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

“Police responded to an incident when a vehicle stuck a number of people and fled the scene. The incident took place at 1:45... Police units and medics arrived at the scene and are searching for the vehicle. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack,” Rosenfeld said in a statement.

In the West Bank, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli troops. Palestinian hospital officials said the 19-year-old was killed in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin. Six others were wounded in the confrontation.

Israel’s Magen David emergency medical service said it had “treated and evacuated” the 14 Israeli troops to hospitals following the incident at Jerusalem’s First Station, an area that includes several bars and restaurants.

A military spokesperson told AFP that the army was aware of a possible attack perpetrated by someone driving a vehicle in the area and would have more information later on Thursday.

Updated 06 February 2020
  • There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties
CAIRO: Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday without specifying the nature of the targets.
Syrian state run Ikhbariyah TV said the attack was launched from over the Golan Heights as well as through Lebanese airspace. State news agency SANA said air defenses downed most of the missiles before they reached their targets.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
British-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several missiles were fired on Syrian government forces and Iranian militias near Damascus, including in Al-Kiswa town and Mezze military airport.
Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal was to end Tehran’s military presence which Western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent years in the war-torn country.
Last month, the Syrian army said Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province, and that its air defenses downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage. In December, it said the air defense system intercepted missiles fired from the direction of Israel aimed at targets on the outskirts Damascus.

