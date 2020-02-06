King Salman expresses confidence in China’s ability to deal with coronavirus

You are here

Opinion

Dr. Theodore Karasik

Coronavirus testing global and local health responses

King Salman called China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday and expressed his confidence in Beijing’s ability to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the country. (SPA)
Updated 06 February 2020
  • The king said that he has directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to provide aid to China to help with the crisis
  • President Xi thanked the king for his support and said that Beijing has sufficient experience to deal with the outbreak
RIYADH: King Salman called China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday and expressed his confidence in Beijing’s ability to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The king also said that he has directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to provide aid to China to help with the crisis.

He offered his condolences to the families of those who have died from the virus and wished those who have it a speedy recovery.
President Xi thanked the king for his support and said that Beijing has sufficient experience to deal with the outbreak.

As of Thursday, China had 563 virus deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland. Two other virus deaths occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Besides Germany, Britain and Italy, other European nations with cases of the virus include France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Spain.

Greek music master Yanni keeps the dream alive at AlUla

  • Yanni: “AlUla fascinates me. It is an inspirational place defined by its nature and history.”
JEDDAH: Greek pianist, composer and music producer Yanni will perform on Friday at the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla as part of the Winter at Tantora festival.

The award-winning artist delivered an extraordinary concert in the opening season of the Winter at Tantora festival last year and will return to perform some of his most celebrated pieces at this year’s event.

The festival, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, features a variety of world heritage, cultural and artistic events inspired by AlUla’s history dating back thousands of years.

Yanni said: “AlUla fascinates me. It is an inspirational place defined by its nature and history.”

The Greek musician surprised his audience last year with a piece composed for the Kingdom, titled “Dreams Come True.”

On Friday, Yanni will be accompanied by an orchestra as he performs a string of internationally acclaimed works.

The concert, set against the dramatic backdrop of AlUla, will take place at the Maraya Concert Hall, a vast mirrored performance space that can hold up to 500 people.

The Tantora festival runs until March 7, with activities that merge Eastern and Western culture, highlighting AlUla’s history as a meeting point for different civilizations through the ages.

Visitors will be able to tour the historical heritage sites before their closure until October 2020. They will also be able to attend musical and artistic performances by some of the most respected artists in the Arab and international world.

