You are here

  • Home
  • Five killed in Alaska commuter air crash

Five killed in Alaska commuter air crash

A plane flies over the town after taking off from the dirt runway on September 14, 2019 in Kivalina, Alaska. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btv5a

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Five killed in Alaska commuter air crash

  • The crash happened near the Yup’ik village of Tuntutuliak, a community about 430 miles southwest of Anchorage
  • The plane, with a pilot and four passengers, was traveling from Bethel to another Yup’ik village, Kipnuk, on the Bering Sea coast
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Five people were killed on Thursday when a commuter aircraft crashed in rural southwestern Alaska, killing all aboard, officials said.

The plane, a Piper PA32, crashed “under unknown circumstances,” Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email.

The crash happened near the Yup’ik village of Tuntutuliak, a community about 430 miles southwest of Anchorage, the Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. The plane was operated by Yute Air, a carrier based in Bethel, Alaska, the hub community in the remote region, the troopers said.

The plane, with a pilot and four passengers, was traveling from Bethel to another Yup’ik village, Kipnuk, on the Bering Sea coast. About two hours after the plane was reported overdue, a National Guard helicopter reached the crash site, and officials confirmed that all aboard the Yute Air flight had died, the troopers said.

The victims’ identities were not released, and attempts were under way to notify their families, the troopers said in the statement.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, Kenitzer said.

Topics: Alaska plane crash

Related

World
Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits

China’s Xi discusses coronavirus with Trump

Updated 07 February 2020
AFP

China’s Xi discusses coronavirus with Trump

  • The viral outbreak has now infected at least 31,000 people and caused 636 deaths
  • Local governments across China have locked down cities of tens of millions of people in response to the crisis
Updated 07 February 2020
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Friday with US President Donald Trump on the novel coronavirus outbreak and urged Washington to respond “reasonably” to the epidemic, state media reported.
Xi told Trump on the phone that China was “fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic,” and that “the long-term trend of China’s economic development for the better will not change,” according to state broadcaster CCTV.
The viral outbreak, which is believed to have originated in central China late last year, has now infected at least 31,000 people and caused 636 deaths, mostly within China.
Local governments across China have locked down cities of tens of millions of people in response to the crisis, while global panic has risen over the more than 240 cases that have emerged in two dozen countries.
Xi’s comments come hours after the death of a whistleblower doctor, punished for sharing information about the virus, prompted an immense outpouring of public grief and anger over how Chinese authorities have handled the crisis.
Xi called the fight to contain the virus a “people’s war” and told Trump that China has implemented “nationwide mobilization, comprehensive deployment and rapid response” along with “the strictest prevention and control measures” against the virus.
Xi also urged the US to act “reasonably” in response to the outbreak, the official Xinhua news agency said.
Beijing has hit out against strict measures by other countries to contain the spread of the virus, calling travel bans against Chinese arrivals by a growing list of nations “unkind” and going against the advice of the World Health Organization.
The US has temporarily barred entry to foreigners who have been in China within the past two weeks, joining countries including Italy, Singapore and Mongolia who have announced expansive restrictions on travelers from the virus-hit country.
The United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations have also advised their citizens not to travel to China.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus China US Xi Jinping Donald Trump

Related

Business & Economy
China to halve tariffs on $75 billion of US imports to calm markets
Saudi Arabia
King Salman expresses confidence in China’s ability to deal with coronavirus

Latest updates

Five killed in Alaska commuter air crash
Russia says Syrian air defense nearly hit passenger plane near Damascus
Red Sea fishermen killed in mine strike
Education experts predict improvement in English-language skills in Saudi Arabia
China’s Xi discusses coronavirus with Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.