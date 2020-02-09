Human brotherhood is the key to world peace,Muslim World League chief tells global conference

You are here

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa (center), secretary general of the Muslim World League, is picture with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic (left) and an another official during the Human Fraternity for World Peace and Security conference in the Croatian capital on Feb. 8, 2020. (SPA)
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic welcoming delegates to the Human Fraternity for World Peace and Security conference in Zagreb on Feb. 8, 2020. (SPA)
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa (center), secretary general of the Muslim World League, giving a discouse during the Human Fraternity for World Peace and Security conference in Zagreb on Feb. 8, 2020. (SPA)
Updated 09 February 2020
Arab News

  • The international conference titled Human Fraternity for World Peace and Security was organized by MWL
ZAGREB, Croatia: Promoting the values of human brotherhood is the most important pillar for achieving world peace, the international conference titled Human Fraternity for World Peace and Security heard.

Organized by the Muslim World League (MWL) in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, the conference was held under the patronage of Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The conference called for the enactment of legislation to criminalize all methods and practices of hatred, racism, marginalization and exclusion as a crime against humanity and the homeland.

It also called for the establishment of a global center for civilized communication based in Zagreb to be a bridge for dialogue, understanding and cooperation among humans and to be an incubator for initiatives related to promoting human and societal values and bridging the religious, cultural and ethnic gaps.

The Croatian president launched the activities of the international conference in cooperation with the Islamic sheikhdom in Croatia, the Catholic diocese of Croatia and an official representation from the Vatican State represented in the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue.

The conference was attended by the Croatia’s prime minister, the speaker of parliament, a number of Croatian ministers and parliamentarians and a wide range of political, religious and intellectual leaders from all over the world.

“This initiative is an important opportunity for all of us to build a world of love based on brotherhood,” said Kitarovic, adding that “God created us diversified in our cultures, religions, races and others, so that we can cooperate in the service of humanity, and based on this human unity that the Creator wanted, the suffering of every human being is really the suffering of all humanity.”

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary general of the MWL, called for “a real adoption of the values of the human fraternity” that remove negative barriers and close their gaps, build bridges and facilitate dialogue, understanding and cooperation.

He stressed that humanity has enough common values for making peace and harmony in the world today.

He also noted that the shared love, coexistence and tolerance become closer, stronger and more responsible when they are common national values.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Croatia Human Fraternity for World Peace and Security world peace

Saudis swing behind China in battle with coronavirus

Deemah Al-Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi citizens have swung behind China as it battles to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

A hashtag in Chinese that translates to “We stand with the great people of China” has been circulating on Saudi social media accounts for three days, with thousands of messages of support. 

Posts included: “Don’t give up, China. Don’t let the virus discourage you. We wish a speedy recovery to all those affected. We will always stand with you.”

The Saudi backing was welcomed by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh, which responded: “Thank you very much for the hashtag. We would like to say, ‘We stand with the great people of Saudi Arabia’.”

The virus has infected nearly 35,000 people and killed 725, almost all in China, since the first case in Wuhan in Hubei province on Dec. 1. The UAE reported two more cases on Saturday, bringing the total there to seven.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

However, the number of cases being reported in China is stabilizing, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. The UN health agency said this was “good news,” but cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus had peaked.

“We’re in a four-day stable period where the number of reported cases hasn’t advanced,” said Michael Ryan, head of the agency’s Health Emergencies Program. “That’s good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures that have been put in place.” 

Hubei province is in virtual lockdown and many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have severely restricted travel to and from China.

Agency chief Tedros Adhanom warned against misinformation. “We’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists who push misinformation and undermine our response,” he said.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Wuhan

