Human brotherhood is the key to world peace,Muslim World League chief tells global conference

ZAGREB, Croatia: Promoting the values of human brotherhood is the most important pillar for achieving world peace, the international conference titled Human Fraternity for World Peace and Security heard.

Organized by the Muslim World League (MWL) in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, the conference was held under the patronage of Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The conference called for the enactment of legislation to criminalize all methods and practices of hatred, racism, marginalization and exclusion as a crime against humanity and the homeland.

It also called for the establishment of a global center for civilized communication based in Zagreb to be a bridge for dialogue, understanding and cooperation among humans and to be an incubator for initiatives related to promoting human and societal values and bridging the religious, cultural and ethnic gaps.

The Croatian president launched the activities of the international conference in cooperation with the Islamic sheikhdom in Croatia, the Catholic diocese of Croatia and an official representation from the Vatican State represented in the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue.

The conference was attended by the Croatia’s prime minister, the speaker of parliament, a number of Croatian ministers and parliamentarians and a wide range of political, religious and intellectual leaders from all over the world.

“This initiative is an important opportunity for all of us to build a world of love based on brotherhood,” said Kitarovic, adding that “God created us diversified in our cultures, religions, races and others, so that we can cooperate in the service of humanity, and based on this human unity that the Creator wanted, the suffering of every human being is really the suffering of all humanity.”

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary general of the MWL, called for “a real adoption of the values of the human fraternity” that remove negative barriers and close their gaps, build bridges and facilitate dialogue, understanding and cooperation.

He stressed that humanity has enough common values for making peace and harmony in the world today.

He also noted that the shared love, coexistence and tolerance become closer, stronger and more responsible when they are common national values.