You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese youth, families wish to emigrate, says Christian NGO

Lebanese youth, families wish to emigrate, says Christian NGO

A protester shouts slogans during a rally to protest government policies, in Beirut. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gp9n

Updated 11 February 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese youth, families wish to emigrate, says Christian NGO

  • The most dangerous thing about this is that some of these people are wealthy and they decided to withdraw their money from Lebanon and invest it abroad
Updated 11 February 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese youth and families want to emigrate from the country as they have lost hope in their homeland, according to Labora, an NGO working since 2008 on problems facing the Christian community.
“This is a new phenomenon where 7 out of 10 people we are contacting, including youth and families, say they want to emigrate from Lebanon because they have lost hope in their homeland,” Tony Khadra, the head of Labora, told Arab News.
This phenomenon was also the focus of a sermon delivered by the Curial Bishop of the Maronite Patriarchate Archbishop Paul Abdel Sater on Sunday, which resonated widely with Lebanese people.
Sater warned Lebanese officials, saying: “Thousands of our youths are lining up in front of embassies, in an attempt to leave the country as soon as possible.”
Sater said that what is happening “must be an ultimatum to stop the heads of political parties, deputies and ministers, from tossing around charges and responsibilities, as well as attempting to achieve frail political and additional gains, and to start seriously and cleanly cooperating together, in order to save our country from an economic collapse and a social ruin.”
Lebanon is facing a serious political and economic crisis. President Michel Aoun summarized the gravity of the crisis before the Maronite League in January, saying that: “Lebanon has neither production nor money after relying on a rent-based economy for years.”
The country’s politicians are concerned about the state’s incapacity to pay its debts, which are due in the coming weeks, and that the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab will not be able to launch the required reforms to acquire the international economic support that Lebanon needs, especially since the US administration considers it to be “Hezbollah’s government.”

SPEEDREAD

There is information that is being circulated among youth that the Canadian Embassy is reopening the door of immigration, especially for Christians.

Khadra said: “36,000 students graduate yearly from universities in Lebanon and fail to find jobs. The unemployment crisis is not confined to one religion or another, but rather affects young people from all religions.”
There is information that is being circulated among youth that the Canadian Embassy is reopening the door of immigration, especially for Christians. However, Ambassador of Canada to Lebanon Emmanuelle Lamoureux denied what is being said about Canada adopting a special program for the emigration of Christians from Lebanon, stressing that: “Canada has not changed its policy regarding immigration.”
The head of the Lebanese Land Movement, Talal Douaihy, claimed last November that: “The employees of the Canadian Embassy are contacting a certain group of those who have submitted immigration applications more than a year ago, and this group is the Christians.”
Information International counted during the first three months of 2019 around 4,700 Lebanese citizens, the majority of whom are under the age of 40, leaving the country without declaring their intention to return.
Activist lawyer Antoine Nasrallah told Arab News about the “frightening numbers of emigration” from Lebanon. He said: “I know doctors and human rights activists who have made the decision to emigrate from Lebanon to Europe and Canada while those who have relatives in Australia decided to join them.
“The most dangerous thing about this is that some of these people are wealthy and they decided to withdraw their money from Lebanon and invest it abroad. It should be noted that one of the vital arteries that kept the heart of Lebanon beating is the money of workers abroad that was transferred to their families back home.”
Nasrallah said: “There is a real concern among people of all religions that the country no longer preserves their dignity, does not provide them with a decent living, and in return, the government is not taking any steps to restore hope to the people.”
We fear that we will be turning into an old population, yet the most dangerous thing is that those who are emigrating from Lebanon are the ones who believe in the concept of a republic, while those who remain don’t,” he added.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
More people living in poverty in Lebanon, says World Bank
Special
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia keen on stability of Lebanon, envoy says

Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers

Girls stand at the site of a Houthi ballistic missile attack over the populated district of Rawda in Marib, Yemen February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 February 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers

  • Al-Hadhrami described the Stockholm Agreement as “useless,” saying it is only encouraging the Houthis to press ahead with their military activities
Updated 11 February 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has attacked and confiscated properties of 35 Yemeni MPs who back the internationally recognized government, the head of Parliament said on Sunday.
Sultan Al-Barakani added that the Houthis have prosecuted dozens of MPs and raided their homes in Sanaa and other areas in northern Yemen.
During a meeting in Riyadh with Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, Al-Barakani urged him to persuade the Houthis to stop their “absurd” trials of their opponents and to return confiscated properties, the official Yemen News Agency reported.
Since seizing Sanaa in late 2014, the Houthis have put on trial in absentia many senior government officials who have challenged their rule, including President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former and current Cabinet ministers, and MPs.
After the trials, the Houthis storm the homes of the prosecuted figures, confiscate their properties and seize their bank accounts.
The Yemen News Agency said Al-Barakani submitted a file to Griffiths containing information about Houthi abuses, including attacks on MPs’ homes, muzzling freedom of expression, looting humanitarian aid, confiscating newly printed bank notes and shelling densely populated areas.
Hundreds of civilians have been killed since late 2018, when the government and the Houthis signed the Stockholm Agreement, which was designed to end hostilities in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami told ambassadors of five members of the UN Security Council that the Houthis have used the cease-fire in Hodeida to mobilize forces on other battlefields.

FASTFACT

Since seizing Sanaa in late 2014, the Houthis have put on trial in absentia many senior government officials who have challenged their rule, including the Yemeni president.

He repeated the government’s threat to withdraw from the agreement if the Houthis do not stop attacking government forces and civilians.
Last month, a Houthi missile and drone attack killed more than 110 soldiers and civilians in the city of Marib.
Al-Hadhrami described the Stockholm Agreement as “useless,” saying it is only encouraging the Houthis to press ahead with their military activities.
Meanwhile, government forces have recaptured mountains in the district of Nehim near Sanaa after fierce clashes with the Houthis.
Fighting also broke out in the southern city of Taiz, the northern province of Jouf and Marib’s Serwah district.UN envoy to persuade Houthis to stop their “absurd” trials of their opponents and to return their confiscated properties, according to a statement carried on the official Saba news agency.
Since seizing power in late 2014, Houthis have put on trial in absentia many senior government officials who challenged their rule including the president Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former and current cabinet ministers and members of parliament. After the trial, Houthi armed men storm houses of the prosecuted figures, confiscate their properties and seize their bank accounts.
Government officials have long stressed that the attacks on their houses would not deter them from opposing Houthi coup against the internationally recognized government and backing military operations by the Saudi-led coalition. The official news agency said Al-Barakani submitted a file to the UN envoy containing information about Houthi abuses including attacks on houses of members of the parliament, muzzling freedom of expression, looting humanitarian aid, confiscating newly–printed bank notes and shelling densely populated areas in Marib and Jawf.
Similarly, Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami has repeated government’s threat to pull out of Stockholm Agreement if the Houthis did not de-escalate their attacks on government forces or civilians gatherings across Yemen.
Al-Hadhrami told ambassadors of five members of the Security Council that the internationally –recognized government honors its commitments to the peace deal with Houthis, but it might think the other way if the Houthis did not stop attacking camps of displaced people and cities under government cities.
The minister said that the Houthis have used the cease-fire in Hodeida to mobilize forces on other battlefields. Hundreds of civilians have been killed since late 2018 when the government and Houthis signed Stockholm Agreement that was designed to end hostilities in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida. The government harshly criticized the agreement last month when a Houthi missile and drone attack killed more than 110 soldiers and civilians at a military base mosque in the city of Marib. Al-Hadhrami described the deal as “useless” and only encourages Houthis to press ahead with their military activities.
On the battlefield, government forces have recaptured a number of mountains in the district of Nehim, near Sanaa, after fierce clashes with Houthis. Yemen’s ministry of defense said that government forces stormed Soleb mountain and its surroundings in Nehim on Sunday. Fighting also broke out in the southern city of Taiz, the northern province of Jawf and Marib’s Serwah district.

Topics: AL-MUKALLA

Related

Special
Middle-East
Yemeni parties urged to adhere to Riyadh Agreement
Middle-East
After US killing of chief, what’s next for Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Latest updates

Explosion rocks Afghan capital, no word on casualties
Ireland’s Fianna Fail edge out Sinn Fein on election seat count
Coronavirus deaths in China top 1,000 as investors seek safety in gold, dollars
Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers
What We Are Reading Today: The Women with Silver Wings by Katherine Sharp Landdeck

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.