Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has attacked and confiscated properties of 35 Yemeni MPs who back the internationally recognized government, the head of Parliament said on Sunday.

Sultan Al-Barakani added that the Houthis have prosecuted dozens of MPs and raided their homes in Sanaa and other areas in northern Yemen.

During a meeting in Riyadh with Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, Al-Barakani urged him to persuade the Houthis to stop their “absurd” trials of their opponents and to return confiscated properties, the official Yemen News Agency reported.

Since seizing Sanaa in late 2014, the Houthis have put on trial in absentia many senior government officials who have challenged their rule, including President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former and current Cabinet ministers, and MPs.

After the trials, the Houthis storm the homes of the prosecuted figures, confiscate their properties and seize their bank accounts.

The Yemen News Agency said Al-Barakani submitted a file to Griffiths containing information about Houthi abuses, including attacks on MPs’ homes, muzzling freedom of expression, looting humanitarian aid, confiscating newly printed bank notes and shelling densely populated areas.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed since late 2018, when the government and the Houthis signed the Stockholm Agreement, which was designed to end hostilities in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami told ambassadors of five members of the UN Security Council that the Houthis have used the cease-fire in Hodeida to mobilize forces on other battlefields.

He repeated the government’s threat to withdraw from the agreement if the Houthis do not stop attacking government forces and civilians.

Last month, a Houthi missile and drone attack killed more than 110 soldiers and civilians in the city of Marib.

Al-Hadhrami described the Stockholm Agreement as “useless,” saying it is only encouraging the Houthis to press ahead with their military activities.

Meanwhile, government forces have recaptured mountains in the district of Nehim near Sanaa after fierce clashes with the Houthis.

