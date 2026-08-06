LONDON: Yemen’s Houthi movement is increasingly stepping up attacks in the Red Sea, disrupting the vital international trade waterway, as well as threatening to target regional energy facilities.

As the Houthi threat carries serious implications, regional and global players have begun to realise that the problem requires comprehensive and decisive action and to consider their options going forward. In this week’s cover story, The Houthis: the final battle, Al Majalla offers hard-hitting analysis, examining the issue from multiple angles and perspectives.

How the threat is ultimately dealt with is seen as a test of the region’s ability to defend its maritime routes and key economic assets against the actions of Iran-backed non-state actors. Is a decisive confrontation on the horizon? Time will tell.