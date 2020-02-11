Spain rescues 119 migrants at sea, searches for 67 missing

You are here

A group of migrants rescued by Spanish maritime authorities stand on a rescue vessel as they arrive at Malaga port, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP)
  • Refugees fleeing violence and migrants fleeing poverty look for a new life in Europe by setting off on dangerous trips by sea from African coasts
  • Spain became the main entry point into Europe for migrants in 2018 but saw the number of arrivals halved last year to 26,168
MADRID: Spain has rescued 119 migrants from the sea and was looking for 67 others still missing from a boat that was trying to reach European shores, maritime authorities said.

A spokesman with Spain’s Maritime Rescue agency said the search for the missing rubber boat in the stretch of Mediterranean Sea separating Spain from Morocco had been suspended for the night y and was to resume Tuesday.

The official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said the dinghy was believed to be in Morocco’s rescue area.

He said two other rubber boats had been found in the area known as the Alborán Sea with 60 and 59 migrants from Africa, and that all of them would be disembarked in Spain’s southeastern city of Málaga. The migrants, including 26 women and five children, were in good health, the spokesman said.

Refugees fleeing violence and migrants fleeing poverty look for a new life in Europe by setting off on dangerous trips by sea from African coasts.

Spain became the main entry point into Europe for migrants in 2018 but saw the number of arrivals halved last year to 26,168. Recently it has seen an uptick in the number of boats heading to the Canary Islands, which lie in the Atlantic Ocean off Africa’s northeastern coast.

Morocco received 140 million euros ($155 million) in European Union funds in 2019 to crack down on illegal migrant crossings.

Topics: Spain

At least 14 dead in sinking of boat carrying Rohingya refugees in Bay of Bengal

At least 14 dead in sinking of boat carrying Rohingya refugees in Bay of Bengal

  • Some 130 people were packed on the fishing trawler that was trying to get across the Bay of Bengal to Malaysia
  • Coast guard spokesman Hamidul Islam said the boat was one of two vessels that was making the hazardous journey
COX's BAZAR: At least 14 people drowned and dozens more were unaccounted for after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh early Tuesday, officials said.

Some 130 people were packed on the fishing trawler that was trying to get across the Bay of Bengal to Malaysia, coast guard spokesman Hamidul Islam told AFP. Seventy of them had so far been rescued.

Many of the 700,000-plus Rohingya who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 have tried to leave overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on boats headed for Malaysia.

Islam said the boat was one of two vessels that was making the hazardous journey.

“We have found one capsized boat. All of them were mainly from the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. We haven’t found any sign of the second boat yet. We will continue our operation,” Islam said.

“So far we have recovered 14 bodies and 70 people alive,” coast guard commander Naim ul Haq told AFP, adding that navy and coast guard boats were searching near St. Martin’s island.

“They were lured by traffickers,” border guard commander Faisal Hasan Khan said.

Malaysia is the favored destination of the Rohingya as it is a Muslim majority nation and has a sizeable Rohingya diaspora.

With few opportunities for jobs and education in the camps, thousands have attempted to reach other countries in Southeast Asia.

Since last year, Bangladesh’s law enforcement agencies have picked up over 500 Rohingya from coastal villages and boats as they waited to board boats.

At least seven suspected traffickers were shot dead in 2019 in clashes with police.

Trafficking often increases during the November-March period when the sea is safest for the small fishing trawlers used in the risky trips.

The latest wave of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar’s Rakhine state joined about 300,000 who had already fled the country to camps in Bangladesh.

An estimated 25,000 Rohingya left Bangladesh and Myanmar on boats in 2015 trying to get to Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Hundreds drowned when overloaded boats sank.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

