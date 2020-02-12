You are here

The newest Hollywood nutrition cleanse arrives in the UAE

The ProLon 5-day meal plan promises rejuvenation and anti-ageing. (Shutterstock)
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: It’s a new year and there’s a new diet on the horizon, this one comes with a string of A-list fans including Jennifer Anniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson, and it claims to leave you feeling younger, as well as lighter. You could be forgiven for rolling your eyes and returning to your morning croissant but hang on a minute, this fast mimicking diet might actually be something to sink your teeth into.

The ProLon 5-day meal plan not only promises weight loss, to lower cholesterol and inflammation and reduce the risk of diabetes and obesity, it also offers the promise of rejuvenation and anti-ageing. As with any new nutrition plan, always consult your doctor before considering a change in you diet.

“Prolonged fasting is different to intermittent fasting as it goes beyond weight loss,” explained Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO and Chairman of L-Nutra Inc, owners of ProLon. “After day three of full fasting, the body goes into crisis and starts asking the cells to use fat and debris as nourishment which forces the cells to clean up and rejuvenate — and biologically get younger, which is important to live longer and healthier.”

But this meal plan has a mixture of plant-based soups, shakes, energy bars, supplements and snacks, with 1100 calories on day one and then around 800 calories thereafter, how can it have the same effect as fasting?

According to the company behind the product, It’s the combination and timing of the food that goes undetected by the cell’s food sensors, they don’t register as being satisfied and are lead to believe that the body is actually fasting.




The meal plan, which will set you back $300 for the five days, was established in the US in November 2016. (Shutterstock)

“The most important factor is the formulation and combination of the carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats (macros) and what time of the day they’re ingested rather than the calorie count,” said Antoun, who recently attended Arab Health at Dubai’s World Trade Centre to launch the product.

“What took the millions of dollars of research is finding sequences of macros that actually could be ingested at the 800-calorie level and still not trigger the food signals.”

Well, five days seem manageable, but what happens after that? “If you don’t have weight or metabolic issues and are doing it for the rejuvenation benefits then we recommend doing it three or four times a year,” Antoun noted. “If you are overweight or obese — do it once a month for three months, and eat a Mediterranean or pescatarian diet in between, one that’s in line with the right calorie amount for your BMI, gender and goals. Continue to add in ProLon once every three months until you reach your goal weight.”

The meal plan, which will set you back $300 for the five days, was established in the US in November 2016 and launched in the UK and Europe followed before L-Nutra set eyes on the Middle East for the 2020 launch. “The Middle East has five out of the 20 countries with the highest rate of obese and overweight people in the world,” explained Antoun. “And the UAE is always a pioneering country in the region so it was a natural next step to launch here, the region is also interested in the rejuvenation and anti-ageing elements.”

 But will the region take to the plant-based element? “ProLon is a five-day only diet and the first time you’ll ever get such short and effective diet,” said Antoun. “The plant-based penetration isn’t high in the region but five days is totally doable. It needed to be plant-based to be effective.”

For his part, Dr. Nasr Al-Jafari, medical director and functional medicine doctor at DNA Health Center in Dubai said that “many clients are now focusing on ‘gut health’ and paying attention to potential food ‘sensitivities’ and implementing elimination plans to help lose weight.  

“Reassuringly, some people have begun to realize that it’s not just about ‘what you’re eating’ that matters, it’s just as important to consider meal timings (circadian rhythm) and frequency (fasting). These are two additional nutritional ‘levers’ that are key to addressing weight loss.”

He went on to give his opinion on the new plan.

“We often employ ‘fasting mimicking’ techniques as an alternative to pure ‘water fasting’ (i.e. just water and non-calorific liquids allowed – herbal tea, black coffee). A popular approach has been the ‘5-day Fasting Mimicking Diets’ (FMD). This is a scientifically backed dietary plan which yields many of the proven health benefits of true fasting, including weight loss.”

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah Festival spotlights local jewelers, artists and filmmakers

The Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival is set to run until March 31, 2020. Instagram
Updated 12 February 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah Festival spotlights local jewelers, artists and filmmakers

Updated 12 February 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF) recently kicked off its eighth edition in the Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra Heritage Village — a recently restored pearling village dating back to the 17th century.

The festival brings with it a packed program that includes thought-provoking exhibitions, keynote speeches and more than 100 local and international artists hailing from 33 different countries showcasing works that range from photography to film and visual arts under this year’s theme of “Connected Communities.”

Among the participating artists is Emirati jewelry artist Azza Al-Qubaisi, who is known for her cutting-edge jewelry painstakingly handmade out of precious materials such as white gold, silver and diamonds in addition to sands, leather and palm branches.

Born in Abu Dhabi, Al-Qubaisi shared that her Emirati heritage influences a lot of her work. “Most of the work I’ve created focuses on my environment. I want to capture the stories of the past, traditions and heritage,” she said to Arab News. “I think for me it’s about discovering more about me and my identity,” she added.

Citing the UAE’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as one of her inspirations, the artist is also behind a slew of projects that aim to foster local talent and spotlight traditional crafts. In 2006, she founded the first NGO project to develop and promote local handicrafts through “Made in UAE” shops and Lamst Ibdaa, an Abu Dhabi-based initiative that nurtures the growth of aspiring design talent by offering them the support and resources they need.

Also participating at this year’s festival is Emirati filmmaker Hamad Abdullah Saghran. The filmmaker will be screening his short film “And What’s Next?” on the last Wednesday of February and March.

“Last year’s visit to RAKFAF encouraged me to prepare this film idea because I thought it would be a great opportunity to participate in a homegrown festival in my home Ras Al-Khaimah,” shared, Saghran with Arab News.

The filmmaker who directed six short films between 2008 and 2016, will be the 2020 recipient of the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival Film Grant. “Filmmaking is all about telling stories in a visual way. It’s like painting, but with more interactive elements. So, I love to tell stories and this is why I continue to make films,” he states.

The Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival is set to run until March 31, 2020. 

Topics: Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival

