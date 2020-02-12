AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s most romantic gem

JEDDAH: As far as romantic destinations go, there’s nothing more romantic than the beautiful landscape of AlUla; with its mesmerizing mountain carvings and rock tombs, the mystical ancient land is an experience on its own.

Offering a rich plethora of cultural, historical and adventurous experiences, it is a great new place for die-hard romantics, one that is literally on the doorsteps of all Saudis.

Though it will officially open in October 2020, couples can still enjoy the wonders of the area by attending this year’s Winter at Tantora festival.

Hundreds of thousands of years of history serve as a backdrop to pop up restaurants, luxury hotels, excursions and desert adventures.

Resorts in AlUla are surrounded by mountains and vast deserts — the perfect place for a couple to enjoy a quiet and unique experience for Valentine’s Day.

This weekend, the world-renowned theater company, Caracalla, will perform “Jamil and Buthainah — A Love Legend from the Oasis of AlUla” at the Maraya Concert Hall. It is a story of love and loss penned by classical local AlUla poet, Jamil Buthainah.

The performance is fitting for the weekend as the storyline will come alive through music, dance and theater.

There are a number of restaurants in AlUla such as Sass Cafe that serves Italian, French and Mediterranean dishes, burgers from Salt, Michelin-starred chefs at Annabel’s, La Cantine du Faubourg and, and more for visitors to enjoy different tastes throughout a romantic weekend getaway.

For a unique hiking experience, there are two trails. The Arabian Leopard trail and the Lost Knight trail are between 2-3 hours that will take visitors to locations where they can discover the region’s natural heritage, flora and geological formations as well as sites where they can view historical inscriptions and more.

Looking for a little more adventure, nothing gets the heart beating like a zip line adventure. Measuring at 880 meters long and standing over 1200 meters above sea level over the Harrat — dormant volcanic fields located nearby — you can fly over the region at over 90 kilometers an hour reaching the landing area in less than a minute. Short and exhilarating, it is a fun and entertaining way to add thrill to the romantic weekend.

A journey to AlUla is not complete without a visit to Jabal Ikmah rock art, the site for the Lihyanite civilization. At Hegra, the capital of the Nabataean civilization, visitors will be transported in time to a golden age of a flourishing city with the large carved rock tombs of their kings as a backdrop.

Rich with historic culture, mystery and romantic landscapes, AlUla is the perfect getaway for a quick and once in a lifetime experience.