You are here

  • Home
  • AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s most romantic gem

AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s most romantic gem

1 / 3
Offering a rich plethora of cultural, historical and adventurous experiences, AlUla is a great new place for die-hard romantics, one that is literally on the doorsteps of all Saudis. (Shutterstock)
2 / 3
Offering a rich plethora of cultural, historical and adventurous experiences, AlUla is a great new place for die-hard romantics, one that is literally on the doorsteps of all Saudis. (Shutterstock)
3 / 3
Offering a rich plethora of cultural, historical and adventurous experiences, AlUla is a great new place for die-hard romantics, one that is literally on the doorsteps of all Saudis. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpngs

Updated 18 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s most romantic gem

  • Couples can enjoy wonders of the area by attending Winter at Tantora festival
  • Rich with historic culture, mystery and romantic landscapes, AlUla is the perfect getaway
Updated 18 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: As far as romantic destinations go, there’s nothing more romantic than the beautiful landscape of AlUla; with its mesmerizing mountain carvings and rock tombs, the mystical ancient land is an experience on its own.

Offering a rich plethora of cultural, historical and adventurous experiences, it is a great new place for die-hard romantics, one that is literally on the doorsteps of all Saudis.

Though it will officially open in October 2020, couples can still enjoy the wonders of the area by attending this year’s Winter at Tantora festival. 

Hundreds of thousands of years of history serve as a backdrop to pop up restaurants, luxury hotels, excursions and desert adventures. 

Resorts in AlUla are surrounded by mountains and vast deserts — the perfect place for a couple to enjoy a quiet and unique experience for Valentine’s Day.

This weekend, the world-renowned theater company, Caracalla, will perform “Jamil and Buthainah — A Love Legend from the Oasis of AlUla” at the Maraya Concert Hall. It is a story of love and loss penned by classical local AlUla poet, Jamil Buthainah. 

The performance is fitting for the weekend as the storyline will come alive through music, dance and theater.

There are a number of restaurants in AlUla such as Sass Cafe that serves Italian, French and Mediterranean dishes, burgers from Salt, Michelin-starred chefs at Annabel’s, La Cantine du Faubourg and, and more for visitors to enjoy different tastes throughout a romantic weekend getaway.

For a unique hiking experience, there are two trails. The Arabian Leopard trail and the Lost Knight trail are between 2-3 hours that will take visitors to locations where they can discover the region’s natural heritage, flora and geological formations as well as sites where they can view historical inscriptions and more.

Looking for a little more adventure, nothing gets the heart beating like a zip line adventure. Measuring at 880 meters long and standing over 1200 meters above sea level over the Harrat — dormant volcanic fields located nearby — you can fly over the region at over 90 kilometers an hour reaching the landing area in less than a minute. Short and exhilarating, it is a fun and entertaining way to add thrill to the romantic weekend.

A journey to AlUla is not complete without a visit to Jabal Ikmah rock art, the site for the Lihyanite civilization. At Hegra, the capital of the Nabataean civilization, visitors will be transported in time to a golden age of a flourishing city with the large carved rock tombs of their kings as a backdrop.

Rich with historic culture, mystery and romantic landscapes, AlUla is the perfect getaway for a quick and once in a lifetime experience.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Saudi Valentine's Day Valentine's Day

Related

Saudi Arabia
Why diamonds are forever for romantic Saudis on Valentine’s Day
Saudi Arabia
Food of love: A guide to Valentine’s dining in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister meets Pompeo in Washington

Updated 14 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister meets Pompeo in Washington

Updated 14 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Washington Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Pompeo said on Twitter that it was "past time" that Iran lived up to its commitment to global regulations regarding money laundering and financing of terror, calling on Tehran to ratify both the Palermo Convention and Terrorist Financing Convention.

Pompeo also praised American and Saudi relations, saying: "The US-Saudi partnership is critical as we confront Iran's destabilizing behavior. We also share an interest in de-escalation in Yemen. Glad to meet with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on these regional security issues."

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Mike Pompeo

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan discusses regional tensions with UK's Dominic Raab
Saudi Arabia
Prince Badr Al-Farhan has been appointed as the Kingdom’s first minister of Culture

Latest updates

Trump says passing 'war powers resolution' would send bad signal to Iran
AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s most romantic gem
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister meets Pompeo in Washington
Saudi crown prince meets WEF president in Riyadh
Egyptian-American who beat opioid abuse in US Congress bid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.