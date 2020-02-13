You are here

Germans urged to ‘defend democracy’ 75 years after Dresden bombing

People light candles to remember the victims of bomb attacks at the end of WW2 in Dresden, Germany. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Hundreds of British and American planes pounded Dresden with conventional and incendiary explosives from February 13-15 in 1945
  • Historians have calculated that the ensuing firestorm killed some 25,000 people, leaving the baroque city known as Florence on the Elbe in ruins
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Germans to “defend democracy” on the 75th anniversary of the destruction of Dresden in World War II on Thursday, as the emboldened far right rattles the political establishment.
The anniversary has a complex legacy in Germany, where right-wing extremists have long inflated the number of people killed in the Allied air raids in a bid to play down the Nazis’ crimes.
In a speech at Dresden’s Palace of Culture, Steinmeier sought to strike a balance between remembering the 25,000 victims, while stressing Germany’s responsibility for the war.
Steinmeier warned against the “political forces” that sought to “manipulate history and abuse it like a weapon.”
“Let’s work together for a commemoration that focuses on the suffering of the victims and the bereaved, but also asks about the reasons for this suffering,” he told an audience that included Britain’s Prince Edward.
Steinmeier later joined thousands of residents in forming a human chain of “peace and tolerance.”
As in past years, neo-Nazis were gathering in Dresden to hold “funeral marches” for the dead. The far-right AfD party meanwhile set up an information booth to tell the supposed “truth” about the bombings and demand a grander memorial for the victims.
Hundreds of British and American planes pounded Dresden with conventional and incendiary explosives from February 13-15 in 1945.
Historians have calculated that the ensuing firestorm killed some 25,000 people, leaving the baroque city known as “Florence on the Elbe” in ruins, and wiping out its historic center.
The devastation came to symbolize the horrors of war, much like the heavily bombed city of Coventry in England.
But in Germany, Dresden also became a focal point for neo-Nazis who gave the city a martyrdom status that experts say is belied by historical facts.
“The myth of the ‘city of innocence’ lives on,” the regional Saechsische Zeitung daily wrote.
This year’s anniversary is especially charged as Germany reels from a political scandal that erupted in neighboring Thuringia state last week, where an AfD-backed candidate was elected state premier for the first time.
Although he swiftly resigned, the drama marked a coup for the AfD — laying bare the struggle of mainstream parties to maintain the firewall against a party that has called for Germany to stop atoning for its Nazi past.
In a nod to the Thuringia debacle, Steinmeier warned of vigilance against politicians trying “to destroy democracy from within.
“There is a clear border between a liberal democracy,” he said, “and authoritarian, nationalist politics.”
“We must all defend this border.”
Some observers have questioned whether the indiscriminate bombing of Dresden was justified so late in the war, an argument hijacked by neo-Nazis eager to shift the focus onto atrocities committed by the victors of WWII.
The Allied forces however considered Dresden a legitimate target on the eastern front because of its transport links and factories supporting the German military machine.
In the immediate aftermath, Nazi propagandists claimed over 200,000 people had lost their lives in Dresden — but historical records showed early on they had simply added a zero to their estimates.
Yet right-wing extremists continue to cite wildly elevated tolls.
AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla told Der Spiegel weekly that his grandmother and father recalled seeing “mountains of bodies” after the firebombing.
He said he believes the victims numbered “around 100,000,” prompting critics to accuse him of historical revisionism.
Founded just seven years ago, the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) has risen to become the largest opposition party in the national parliament.
It is most popular in the country’s former communist east. In Dresden’s Saxony state, the AfD came second in regional polls last year.
Dresden bombing survivor Ursula Elsner, who was 14 when her mother dragged her to safety past burning buildings, told Spiegel she was tired of the anniversary being misused for political gain.
The 89-year-old wants the occasion to serve as a warning against war.
“This day belongs to us,” she said.

Rishi Sunak appointed British finance minister

Updated 13 February 2020
Reuters

  • Johnson sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith who had been widely praised for helping to end political deadlock
  • Several high-profile women in Johnson's government all said they had been fired on Thursday morning
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
Sunak, 39, who previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second in command to the finance minister, succeeds Sajid Javid who has resigned.

Javid resigned Thursday, in a shock development on the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shaking up his Conservative government.
Javid had been widely expected to keep his job in the Cabinet shakeup.
But a spokesman confirmed Thursday that he had quit.
Javid's resignation follows reports he had clashed with Johnson's powerful adviser, Dominic Cummings.
Javid had been due to deliver his annual budget next month. His resignation shakes the government as it faces the challenges of negotiating a new relationship with the 27-nation EU by the end of this year. Johnson also has ambitious infrastructure plans including a 100 billion-pound ($130 billion) high-speed railway.
Britain's Press Association news agency reported that Javid had quit after being told to fire all his aides and replace them with staff appointed by the prime minister's office.
Johnson shook up his government on Thursday, firing and appointing ministers to key Cabinet posts.
Johnson was aiming to tighten his grip on government after winning a big parliamentary majority in December’s election. That victory allowed Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union last month, delivering on his key election promise.
Now his Conservative administration faces the even bigger challenge of negotiating a new relationship with the 27-nation EU by the end of this year. The two sides are aiming to have a deal covering trade, security and other areas in place by the time a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.
So far, the two sides are far apart in their demands. And even with a deal, the UK faces a huge adjustment when decades of seamless trade and travel with the EU end at the start of 2021.
Several high-profile women in Johnson's government, including Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Housing Minister Esther McVey, all said they had been fired on Thursday morning.
Johnson also sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith — a surprise move. Smith had been widely praised for helping to end political deadlock that left Northern Ireland without a regional government and assembly for three years. After pressure from the British and Irish governments, the main Irish nationalist and British unionist power-sharing parties returned to work last month.
As well as reworking his Cabinet, Johnson needs to appoint a new leader for the UN climate change conference that Britain is due to host later this year. The summit, known as the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26, is scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November.
Planning has got off to a rocky start, with Johnson last week firing Claire O'Neill, a former British government minister appointed last year to head up the event.

