Thyssenkrupp-Kone elevator merger ‘would trigger legal war’ Schindler

ThyssenKrupp elevators at its headquarters in Essen, western Germany. Thyssenkrupp went deeper into the red in its 2018-19 fiscal year. (AFP)
  • Abu Dhabi sovereign fund consortium also said to be in running for company
FRANKFURT: Swiss elevator maker Schindler would embark on an all-out antitrust offensive in the courts to stall any deal to combine Thyssenkrupp’s lift division with rival Kone, board member Alfred Schindler told Reuters.

His comments came a day after the deadline for bids for Thyssenkrupp Elevator, with Finland’s Kone and three private equity consortia vying to buy it in a deal sources say could be worth up to $18.6 billion.

A Kone-Thyssenkrupp Elevator merger would create the world’s biggest lift maker, leapfrogging market leader Otis, and Schindler in second place.

“We would probably file lawsuits in Europe, the United States, Canada, China and possibly Australia. These cases would take at least three to four years,” said Schindler, who is now chairman emeritus of the company he ran for 26 years. He said that other rivals would probably take legal action too: “You can safely assume that neither Otis nor Schindler will simply accept being driven out.”

Thyssenkrupp and Otis declined to comment. A Kone spokeswoman said it believed there was room for consolidation in the sector. Shares in Kone fell as much as 3.9 percent after Schindler’s comments while Thyssenkrupp rose slightly.

Once a symbol of Germany’s industrial power, Thyssenkrupp is struggling with €12.4 billion (13.5 billion) of debt and pension liabilities after years of ill-fated investments, and needs to raise money from its prized elevator division to restructure. Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board is due to meet on Feb. 27 and a decision on the fate of the elevator business could be made then, two people familiar with the matter said.

Besides selling all or part of the business, Thyssenkrupp is considering an initial public offering, though sources said this option was less likely. Solely based on bids, Kone and a consortium of Blackstone, Carlyle and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board look best-placed to reach the final round but no decision has been made, the people said.

Kone has made a non-binding bid of €17 billion while the consortium has offered about €16 billion. It was not clear whether Kone had improved its earlier offer. A consortium comprising Advent, Cinven and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and an alliance between Canada’s Brookfield and Singapore’s Temasek are also in the running, sources have said.

While a sale to Kone would probably raise the most cash for Thyssenkrupp, the beleaguered conglomerate is concerned it could trigger antitrust investigations where the combined company would be a major player, such as Europe and the US. “Such a hypothetical takeover would . . . have considerable effects on the structure of the relevant markets and most likely lead to significant negative impacts on effective competition in many markets,” a DICE Consult report said.

Kone has drawn up plans to hand Thyssenkrupp’s European assets to private equity firm CVC but the European Commission typically prefers industrial buyers that can compete better with the firm offloading assets.

Lebanon weighs defaulting Eurobond next month

  • New government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab is facing snowballing political and economic crises
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s finance minister said Thursday that its new government is weighing whether to pay or default on its $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing next month, amid an economic crisis that has sparked months of unrest.

Lebanon is facing a deepening liquidity crunch and a soaring public debt. Lebanese banks raised interests rates in a bid to attract foreign investments — but now the influx of foreign currencies has dried up and the Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves are shrinking.

“It is not easy,” Ghazi Wazni told reporters before the new Cabinet’s first meeting. He was speaking after reviewing different options with the government’s financial team.

“This is an important decision for the country, depositors, banks, the economic sector and international institutions,” he said, adding that the search for the “right decision” was ongoing.

The new government, headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, was voted into office earlier this week by Parliament and is facing snowballing political and economic crises.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund said that Lebanese authorities had requested its technical advice on macroeconomic issues facing the country.

“IMF stands ready to assist Lebanon,” Gerry Rice, IMF spokesman tweeted Wednesday. “Any decisions on debt are the authorities’, to be made in consultation with their own legal and financial advisers.”

The government is widely expected to form a new committee to deal with the vexing financial crisis, which is the worst since the end of the 1975-1990 Lebanese civil war. But the most immediate question is what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond that matures on March 9: default or pay?

Lebanon has never defaulted on its debts. Defaulting could be very costly to the national economy and banking system, which until the recent financial crisis, was one of Lebanon’s most profitable and reputable sectors.

