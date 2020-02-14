You are here

Saudi, Pakistani forces conduct major military exercise

The operation is called Samsam 7. (SPA)
Saudi, Pakistani forces conduct major military exercise

  • The RSLF is keen to ensure these exercises continue in order to raise combat readiness for ground force
HAFR AL-BATIN: The “Samsam 7” military exercise between the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and Pakistan Army special forces kicked off on Thursday in Hafr Al-Batin in the presence of Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Zahrani, commander of the Northern region, and a number of top-ranking officers in the Saudi and Pakistani armies.

Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Qarni, commander of the training, said: “The exercise come as a part of the preparations to develop and raise the level of competence of military forces.”

Brig. Gen. Munawer bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, representative of the department of training and military doctrines at the RSLF, stressed that this exercise comes in line with reinforcing military cooperation between the two countries.

He added that the RSLF is keen to ensure these exercises continue in order to raise combat readiness for ground forces.

A Pakistani officer participating in the exercise said that his country’s participation comes as an expression of friendly relations that bound the Kingdom to Pakistan. He expressed his gratitude to the Saudis for providing the equipment necessary for the success of the exercise.

Al-Zahrani gave the signal to start the exercise and raise the flags of the participating countries.

He said that this was the seventh version of the exercise with the Pakistani Army.
 

