Facebook to allow paid political messages that aren't ads

Facebook on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, decided to allow a type of paid political message that sidesteps many of the social network’s rules governing political ads. (File/AP/Richard Drew)
Updated 14 February 2020
AP

  • Facebook makes no money from such posts and does not consider them advertising
  • The Bloomberg campaign took the unconventional step of paying social media influencers — individuals with huge followings — to post Bloomberg memes using their Instagram accounts
Updated 14 February 2020
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook decided Friday to allow a type of paid political message that had sidestepped many of the social network’s rules governing political ads.
Its policy change comes days after presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg exploited a loophole to run such humorous messages promoting his campaign on the accounts of popular Instagram personalities followed by millions of younger people.
The change involves what Facebook calls “branded content” — sponsored items posted by ordinary users who are typically paid by companies or organizations. Advertisers pay the influential users directly to post about their brand.
Facebook makes no money from such posts and does not consider them advertising. As a result, branded content isn’t governed by Facebook’s advertising policies, which require candidates and campaigns to verify their identity with a US ID or mailing address and disclose how much they spent running each ad.
Until Friday, Facebook tried to deter the use of paid posts through influential users as political messages. Specifically, it barred political campaigns from using a tool designed to help advertisers run branded posts on Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. Friday’s rule change will now allow campaigns in the US to use this tool, provided they’ve been authorized by Facebook to run political ads and disclose who paid for the sponsored posts.
The Bloomberg campaign took the unconventional step of paying social media influencers — individuals with huge followings — to post Bloomberg memes using their Instagram accounts. Different versions of the sponsored posts from the Bloomberg campaign ran on more than a dozen influential Instagram accounts, each of which have millions of followers.
That effort skirted many of the rules that tech companies have imposed on political ads to safeguard US elections from malicious foreign and domestic interference and misinformation. Online political ads have been controversial, especially after it was revealed Russia used them in an attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election. In response, Facebook has rolled out a number of rules to prevent a repeat of that, though it has declined to fact-check political ads and refuses to ban even blatently false messages.
The Bloomberg campaign’s memes showed the 78-year-old candidate, in a tongue-in-cheek awkward fashion, chatting with popular social media influencers with names like “Tank Sinatra,” asking them to help him raise his profile among younger folk.
“Can you post a meme that lets everyone know I’m the cool candidate?” Bloomberg wrote in one of the exchanges posted by an account called F(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) Jerry, which has nearly 15 million followers on Instagram. The candidate then sent a photo of him wearing baggy chino shorts, an orange polo and a zip-up vest.
F(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) Jerry’s account then replied, “Ooof that will cost like a billion dollars.” Bloomberg responded by asking where to send the money.
With the sponsored posts, Bloomberg’s campaign said it was reaching those who might not be normally interested in the day-to-day of politics.
“You want to engage people at every platform and you want them to feel like they’re not just getting a canned generic statement,” campaign spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said of the campaign’s strategy.
The campaign declined to say how much it paid for the sponsored posts, or if it had more of them in the works. The posts did not appear in Facebook’s ad transparency library, which catalogs the political ads that campaigns buy directly from Facebook or Instagram, and tells users how much was spent on them. Bloomberg’s campaign told The Associated Press on Thursday that Instagram does not currently require the campaign to disclose that information on the sponsored posts it ran earlier this week.

Netflix buys rights to six Saudi films tackling social issues

Updated 13 February 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • The short films will be released under the title 'Six Windows in the Desert'
  • The topics tackled include social taboos, extremism and the human psyche
Updated 13 February 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Netflix is to stream six movies produced by Saudis after buying the rights from a startup studio based in the Kingdom.

The short films, to be released under the title “Six Windows in the Desert,” will be available later this month in 190 countries.

Made by Telfaz11 Studios, the flicks aim to “shine a light on thought-provoking subjects with a focus on social themes,” the global streaming service said on Wednesday.

Leading figures in the Kingdom’s movie industry hailed the agreement as “a great step for Saudi filmmaking” which would throw the international spotlight on the country’s emerging talent.

The topics tackled include social taboos, extremism and the human psyche.

One of the films, “Wasati,” has been based on the true story of an attack by extremists on a play in Riyadh in 2005, while another production, “27th of Shaban,” has placed its focus on two young Saudis going on a date.

“Not only will ‘Six Windows in the Desert’ offer global audiences a lens into the perspective of the Saudi creators, but also through the eyes of film characters with their own take on storytelling,” Netflix added.

Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisition at Netflix, said the deal meant viewers would have “exclusive access to captivating and intriguing stories from the Arab world.”

Telfaz11 Studios’ chief executive officer, Alaa Fadan, said the company was immensely proud to have had the films brought onto Netflix.

“We are excited to bring the work of local Saudi talents to 167 million subscribers around the world. Telfaz11 Studios produces authentic and intriguing stories from our culture, and we cannot wait for the world to see what we have to offer,” he added.

Saudi screenwriter and co-founder of Hekaya Studios, Omar Ashmouni, told Arab News: “It is a great step for Saudi filmmaking. I honestly believe that we have a lot of stories that need to be told and a lot of stories that need a platform like Netflix to showcase our culture and how we view the world, because it’s unique. And I totally believe we have amazing stories to tell and that it’s the time for global filmmaking to rise and shine.

“I can’t wait to watch it and I can’t wait for more Saudi content to be on Netflix and more global platforms.

“Telfaz11 is a pioneer (in Saudi filmmaking). They’re doing amazing work and they’re paving the way for the rest of us to follow, which is great,” he added.

Saudi director and filmmaker Abdulelah Al-Qurashi described the deal as a huge opportunity for short films, “because we usually don’t see them. Short films are usually displayed at festivals.

“Aside from Netflix buying the Saudi films, there will be some spotlight for short films. We haven’t seen these short films and they were created around four years ago, and we’ve heard about these films a lot but never watched them.

“This is a great opportunity for regular viewers who don’t attend festivals; now they can watch these short films,” he said.

“We have so many talents, this isn’t new. Saudis just have more exposure now, not just in the field of filmmaking but in many fields regarding arts.

“Maybe we needed to work more and have more hope and see more opportunities opening up. Just like when cinemas opened, many people began making films. I see that there might be a sense of competitiveness among Saudi filmmakers in the near future,” Al-Qurashi added.

The Six Movies

- 27th of Shaban (2019): In the early 2000s, Mohammed and Nouf meet for a date; an act prohibited in Saudi Arabia. This film by Mohamed Al Salman shows how the date unfolds.

 

 

- Predicament in Sight (2016): A science-fiction short set in the 1970’s. Directed by Fairs Godus, survivors of a plane crash in an isolated desert area are forced to co-exist after multiple attempts to communicate with the outside world had failed.

- Wasati (2016): Based on the true story of extremists attacking a play called Wasati bela Wastiah (A Moderate without Moderation) in Riyadh 15 years ago, the film retells the events from a different point of view. Directed by Ali Kalthami, Wasati won Best Director and Best Foreign Film at the Williamsburg Independent Film Festival in 2017. Read an Arab News interview with Kalthami about the film here.

 

 

- The Rat (2018): Fahad spends the last day of his life with the fear of his father looming over his head. Like a rat on a wheel, Fahad scurries through cycles of fear characterized by different aspects of his father and tries to break free. Written and directed by Faisal Al Amer.

- Is Sumyati going to Hell? (2016): A film through the eyes of Layan, the youngest child of a family who employs housemaid Sumyati. Having to deal with the racism of her employers, Sumyati tries to survive. Directed by Meshal Al Jaser, the film won Foreign Short Film at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards in 2017.

 

 

- Curtain (2018): A female nurse escaping traumatic events faces fear and judgement at her workplace. Directed by Mohamed Alsalman.

