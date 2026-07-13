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Gulf foreign ministers: Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for lasting peace

Gulf foreign ministers: Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for lasting peace
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a meeting with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain. (Reuters)
Gulf foreign ministers: Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for lasting peace
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second right in the background, speaks during a meeting with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states in Manama on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 13 July 2026 14:39
AFP
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Gulf foreign ministers: Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for lasting peace

Gulf foreign ministers: Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for lasting peace
Updated 13 July 2026 14:39
AFP
Follow

MANAMA: The Gulf’s top diplomats said on Thursday that dealing with Iran’s proxies and missiles was key to lasting peace, and that any trade and investment with Tehran would be reversible and contingent on it respecting its deal with the US.
“The Ministers further emphasized that lasting regional peace and security requires addressing the full spectrum of Iran’s threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region,” they said in a joint statement following a meeting co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“Any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and reversible, contingent on Iran’s compliance with the MOU and the final agreement, cessation of its destabilizing behavior, and creation of the conditions necessary for economic engagement,” they added.

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