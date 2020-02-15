You are here

Philippines’ Duterte says Trump deserves to be re-elected

Donald Trump said he did not mind Duterte’s decision to end the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). (File/AFP)
  • Washington has described the relationship between the two countries as “iron-clad”
  • Trump has said that the United States helped the Philippines defeat Daesh militants
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Donald Trump deserved to be re-elected, praising the US president’s reaction to his decision to end a decades-old military agreement with the United States.
Trump said on Wednesday he did not mind Duterte’s decision to end the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) even as his defense secretary, Mark Esper, called the move “unfortunate” as Washington and its allies press China to abide by “international rules” in Asia.
“It is President Trump’s circumspect and judicious reaction to the termination of the VFA that made President Duterte give the following remarks: ‘President Trump is a good president and he deserves to be re-elected’,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.
The VFA is important to the overall US-Philippines alliance and sets out rules for US soldiers operating in the Philippines, a former US territory.
Washington has described the relationship between the two countries as “iron-clad,” despite Duterte’s complaints that include allegations of US hypocrisy and ill-treatment.
Trump has frequently expressed a desire to bring US military forces home from decades-long deployments abroad and has strong-armed some allies into paying more for the right to US defense.
Trump has said that the United States helped the Philippines defeat Daesh militants.
In his comments about the VFA on Wednesday, Trump added that he had “a very good” relationship with Duterte.
Duterte’s decision, sparked by the revocation of a US visa held by a former police chief who led his bloody war on drugs, could complicate US military interests in the Asia-Pacific region as China’s ambitions rise.
The firebrand leader, who favors closer ties with China and Russia, has said it was time for the Philippines to be militarily independent.
Some Philippine lawmakers hope the VFA can be saved in the 180 days before the termination takes effect, and expressed concern that without it, two other US military agreements will become useless.

Esper says Taliban deal is promising but not without risk

Updated 15 February 2020
AP

Esper says Taliban deal is promising but not without risk

  • Expectations are that agreement will be formally announced on Sunday and that the reduction in violence will begin on Monday
  • Ghani has not yet spoken publicly about the agreement which was finalized last week
Updated 15 February 2020
AP

MUNICH: Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday that a truce agreement between the United States and the Taliban that could lead to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan is not without risk but “looks very promising.”
Ahead of a formal announcement of the seven-day “reduction in violence” deal, Esper said it was time to give peace a chance in Afghanistan through a political negotiation. He spoke a day after a senior US official said the deal had been concluded and would take effect very soon.
Expectations are that agreement will be formally announced on Sunday and that the reduction in violence will begin on Monday, according to people familiar with the plan.
“So we have on the table right now a reduction in violence proposal that was negotiated between our ambassador and the Taliban,” Esper told an audience at the Munich Security Confererence. “It looks very promising.”
“It’s my view as well that we have to give peace a chance, that the best if not the only way forward in Afghanistan is through a political agreement and that means taking some risk,” he said. “That means enabling our diplomats and that means working together with our partners and allies on the ground to affect such a thing.”
Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Friday in Munich with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has been skeptical of the scheme, which, if successful, would see an end to attacks for seven days and then the signing of a US-Taliban peace deal. All-Afghan peace talks would then begin within 10 days as part of the plan, which envisions the phased withdrawal of US forces over 18 months.
Ghani has not yet spoken publicly about the agreement which was finalized last week by US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar. Esper, however, said Ghani was supportive of the deal and had pledged to do his best to support it.
“I think he is fully on board,” Esper said of Ghani. “He wants to lead his part of the process, which if we get to that would be a a peace deal that would involve very soon afterward an inter-Afghan negotiation. He wants to be clearly a full partner in that and wants to lead on that and make sure that all Afghans come together.”
Ghani has bickered with his partner in the current Unity Government, Abdullah Abdullah, over who will represent Kabul at the negotiating table. Ghani has insisted he lead the talks, while his political opponents and other prominent Afghans have called for more inclusive representation.
Separately on Saturday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told the security conference that he also supported the plan but stressed that the alliance’s mission in Afghanistan would continue in the short- and medium-term.
“We are not leaving Afghanistan but we are prepared to adjust our force level if the Taliban demonstrates the will and the capability to reduce violence and make real compromises that could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans for sustainable peace,” he said.
US officials have not publicly spelled out their timetable for an initial drawdown of US troops in Afghanistan, but the expectation is that a reduction from the current total of about 12,000 to approximately 8,600 will begin after the signing of a US-Taliban deal. That initial reduction is likely to stretch out over a period of weeks or months.
The Taliban official said the withdrawal of foreign troops would start gradually and be carried out over 18 months.

