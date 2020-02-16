You are here

Timea will take your orders now: Kabul eatery first in Afghanistan to use robot

Weighing 30 kg, the petite 1.5-meter-tall robot has been designed to give the impression that she is wearing a headscarf. (AN photo by Sayed Salahuddin)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • After taking an order and serving customers, Timea thanks them in audio messages
KABUL: A Kabul restaurant has become the first in Afghanistan to use a robot as its waiter, drawing flak from experts focusing on rampant joblessness in the country.

However, that hasn’t stopped regular and new diners from visiting the Times Restaurant, with its owners saying their cash registers haven’t stopped ringing since Timea began work last week.

Standing 1.5 meters tall and weighing 30 kg, the petite white and grey robot has been designed to give the impression that she is wearing a hijab or headscarf, and only serves women and families in the segregated section of the hotel, Mohammad Rafi Sherzad, the restaurant’s manager, told Arab News.

“It takes orders, processes it, serves food and delivers and bills the customers. It is a technological renovation here. We have regular customers, but new ones are also visiting to see the robot, too,” Sherzad said.

After taking an order and serving customers, Timea thanks them in audio messages that are prerecorded in Dari and Pashto, two of Afghanistan’s main languages.

And she doesn’t even take a tip.

“We usually go to other restaurants, but today came to see the robot,” said Mohammad Ajmal Raskh, a civil servant who visited the eatery with his wife and two children.

Another diner, school student Asadullah, said he was “thrilled” to see the robot in action.

“Hospitals and clinics could use this technology, too, based on their requirements,” he told Arab News.

However, in a country grappling with growing poverty, a high rate of joblessness and major power cuts, the use of the robot has drawn criticism, with experts saying it is a “ridiculous” move.

“This is unnecessary, perhaps, ridiculous and counter-productive, because 65 percent of people live below the poverty line, some barely live on a dollar a day, and the unemployment rate is very high. The restaurant owner should have dedicated it to a university for research,” Mohsin Amin, an analyst, said.

Sherzad, however, is taking the criticism in stride. 

“Other restaurants may also introduce the same technology soon. Also, we have not fired any of our waiters to replace them with Timea.” 

Sri Lanka angry over US decision to ban army chief

Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • The government said it strongly objected to the imposition of travel restrictions on Silva and his immediate family members “based on independently unverified information”
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has objected to a US decision to ban its army chief from entering the country over accusations of his involvement with human rights violations during the island’s civil war.

Maj. Gen. Shavendra Silva was elevated to the army’s second-highest position of chief of staff in January 2019 before his promotion by President Maithripala Sirisena to commander of the Sri Lankan Army. 

He commanded an army division in the long-running civil war with Tamil separatists and has been accused by the UN of war crimes during the conflict’s final stages. The government said it strongly objected to the imposition of travel restrictions on Silva and his immediate family members “based on independently unverified information.” 

It was responding to tweets from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying he was “designating Silva making him ineligible for entry into the US due to his involvement in extrajudicial killings during Sri Lanka’s Civil War.” Citing examples of other foreign officials who were involved in similar cases, Pompeo said that those individuals and their immediate family members were also barred from entering the US.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations said that Silva was appointed as army chief after taking his seniority into account and that there were “no substantiated or proven allegations” of human rights violations against him.

“It is disappointing that a foreign government would question the prerogative of the democratically elected president to call upon persons with proven expertise to hold key positions on national security related matters,” the ministry added. 

Sri Lanka’s armed forces crushed separatist rebels in 2009 in a no-holds barred offensive that ended a decades-long war that killed 100,000 people. There were mass atrocities against civilians in Sri Lanka’s predominantly Tamil north, with rights groups saying some 40,000 ethnic Tamils were killed by government forces.

The US said it would continue to use all available tools and authorities, as appropriate, to address human rights violations and abuses around the world no matter when they occurred or who perpetrated them.

“Today’s actions underscore our commitment to support human rights, promote accountability for perpetrators, and encourage reconciliation in support of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Sri Lanka,” Pompeo added.

M.A. Sumanthiran, a spokesman for the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) said that his organization had forewarned the government about problems if it were to appoint Silva as the army chief, especially since he was responsible for human rights violations and war crimes during the final phase of the war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009. “The TNA trusts that the US decision will be an eye-opener for the government to be conscious of international lobbying against atrocities,” he told Arab News.

International lobbyist and human rights activist Muheed Jiran said the US had made an error by not thoroughly investigating all the allegations. 

“It is not a pragmatic solution to the problem and it is unfair to accuse one person in the whole operations that took place some years ago,” Jiran told Arab News, saying there were a lot of officers on the battlefield who were following the government’s instructions.

In such a situation the US should punish the government for waging war against LTTE and not individuals involved in the operations, he added. 

