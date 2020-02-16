You are here

Student quarantined in Jeddah hospital for respiratory virus test commits suicide

A view of the King Fahd Hospital complex in Jeddah. (KFH photo via Facebook)
JEDDAH: A foreigner studying at a university in Saudi Arabia died at dawn Saturday after throwing himself from the window of the quarantine room at King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah.

A statement by the Jeddah Health Department said the student was admitted to the hospital after he was transferred by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority on Friday. 

A respiratory virus was suspected based on the symptoms showing on the patient at the time of his admission to the hospital, the statement said.

The patient was treated according to medical norms and all precautions were taken. He was quarantined pending the release of laboratory results.

All samples came "negative" of the virus on Saturday morning, but by the time the results were released the patient had already ended his own life. 

“The resident was placed in a completely closed isolation room, according to the health requirements, but the resident removed the window’s safety button and threw himself at 12:24 am. The student was announced dead at 3:30 am on Saturday,” the health department statement said.

It said the patient has been in the Kingdom for eight months and is a student at King Abdulaziz University. 

No mention of his nationality was made in the statement. Al-Arabiya and Sabq.org, quoting unnamed competent authorities, said he was a Chinese national.

Officials and security authorities are investigating the incident, the department said.

Topics: coronavirus King Fahd Hospital respiratory virus

Exploring Saudi Arabia: A journey through the lens

In 2015, Abdulaziz Aldakheel formed the Earth Aerial Documentary Team for his projects. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 32 min 42 sec ago
Mariam Nihal

Exploring Saudi Arabia: A journey through the lens

  • Abdulaziz Aldakheel flies a two-seater aircraft to take aerial shots of heritage sites of Saudi Arabia
Updated 32 min 42 sec ago
Mariam Nihal

RIYADH: Abdulaziz Aldakheel, a businessman and adventurer from Madinah, flies a two-seater aircraft and takes aerial photographs of Saudi Arabia that have been creating waves on social media.
“I like to explore and document sites and everything I see from the top. As a pilot, I know how to get the best spots (to) capture a good photo from the right angle. I also know the right altitude,” he told Arab News.
“Aerial photography is unique and unlike regular photography on the ground, which everyone can do.” He said he has licenses to fly over some banned areas and zones in Madinah.
It all started in 2014, when Aldakheel set off to explore a volcano crater in Madinah. “I also took photographs, which won the admiration of many of my friends and followers on social media,” he said.
“My friends and I started to search for exotic places to explore and learn more about, and also to document them, as we all shared the belief that the Kingdom boasts exotic and great archeological sites, including Islamic and historical ones,” he added.
“We decided to form a team of professional members who are capable of making such explorations and documenting what we see. In 2015, we formed the Earth Aerial Documentary Team, the first and largest volunteer team that uses light-sport aircraft for photography.”
Some of the most aspiring photography experiences for him and his team are rare natural phenomena in desert areas across the Kingdom, such as snowfall.
“Flying is our hobby. We fly twice a week ... The Saudi deserts are the most mesmerizing during the winter. Besides, flying during cold weather is better,” Aldakheel said.
His favorite photography tools are two Nikon D850 cameras. “This type of camera is the most professional and helps you capture photos with very high precision, and zoom in and out easily while flying an aircraft,” he said.
“We fly aircraft as volunteers to serve our country and with the full support of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman and his deputy Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal. We’re grateful for their continuously encouraging the whole team. We’re proud that they put up the photos of the team in the emirate building in Madinah. We view this as a major achievement and an inspiration that will spur us on to do more,” Aldakheel added.
“Our ambition is to get approval for other sites in the Kingdom so we can document them.” He will be documenting remote areas in the Eastern Province, the Southern Region and the Empty Quarter.
“We’re getting ready for our exhibition in Madinah, where we’ll showcase our works as well as our aircraft, vehicles, photography and camping equipment,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

