You are here

  • Home
  • Car bomb kills two in Turkish-controlled Syrian town

Car bomb kills two in Turkish-controlled Syrian town

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters at the site of a blast in Tal Abyad in Syria. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2mstm

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Car bomb kills two in Turkish-controlled Syrian town

  • Sources said the attack was carried out by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia
  • Tal Abyad has seen a spate of car blasts that has killed dozens of civilians
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: A car bomb attack Sunday killed two people in a Syrian border town controlled by Turkish forces, Turkey’s defense ministry said.
The explosion occurred in Tal Abyad, held by Turkish forces and Syrian proxies after Ankara launched a military operation against a Kurdish militia in October 2019.
Five other people were injured, the Turkish ministry said on Twitter.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.
But the ministry blamed the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara sees as a “terrorist” offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
“The terrorist responsible for the attack and a terrorist who arrived in the area with another car containing bombs for a second attack were caught alive,” it added.
The PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.
But the West worked closely with the YPG in the fight against Daesh in Syria.
Since Turkey’s offensive, there have been multiple car bombings blamed by Ankara on the YPG in which several civilians and Turkish soldiers have been killed.

Topics: Syria tel abyad syria turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey met responsibilities over Syria’s Idlib in Russia deal: vice president
Special
Middle-East
Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

Turkey tells Russia: Syria regime attacks on Idlib must stop

Updated 16 February 2020
AFP

Turkey tells Russia: Syria regime attacks on Idlib must stop

  • Assad has been intensifying his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib
Updated 16 February 2020
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sunday he has told his Russian counterpart that the Damascus regime’s attacks on the last rebel-held bastion in Syria must stop.
Backed by Russian air power, Syrian President Bashar Assad has been intensifying his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib.
And tensions have been running high between Ankara and Moscow after 14 Turks were killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in the region.
“I stressed that the attacks in Idlib must stop and it was necessary to establish a lasting cease-fire that would not be violated,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists in Germany.
Cavusoglu met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference.
Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of a 2018 deal reached between Ankara and Moscow in the Russian resort of Sochi to prevent a regime offensive.
But despite the agreement, Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian air strikes, have pressed ahead with an assault to retake the province, killing hundreds of people.
Four of the Turkish posts are believed to be encircled by Syrian forces, and Ankara has threatened to attack Damascus if they do not retreat by the end of February.
A Turkish delegation will head to Moscow on Monday, after Russian officials visited Ankara last weekend but no concrete agreement emerged.
Rebel supporter Turkey and Damascus ally Russia have worked closely on Syria in recent years despite being on opposing sides of the nine-year conflict.

Topics: Turkey Syria Idlib

Related

Middle-East
Car bomb kills two in Turkish-controlled Syrian town

Latest updates

Cost of China’s anti-virus fight rises with workers idle
G20 media committee holds first press conference in Riyadh
US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Senegal to start Africa tour
Forum to feature 5,000 investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia
Football federation president welcomes teams to Arab U20 championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.