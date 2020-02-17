You are here

  • Home
  • NMC Health founder and co-chairman B.R. Shetty resigns

Opinion

Frank Kane

NMC and Finablr up to their necks in muddy waters

Read article

NMC Health founder and co-chairman B.R. Shetty resigns

NMC Health is the UAE’s largest private health care provider. (NMC Health)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fnpe

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

NMC Health founder and co-chairman B.R. Shetty resigns

  • NMC Health is the UAE’s largest private health care provider
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: NMC Health, the UAE’s largest private health care provider, said on Monday its founder B.R. Shetty has resigned as the group’s joint non-executive chairman.
The resignation took effect on February 16, the blue-chip FTSE 100 company said in a disclosure to the London Stock Exchange.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


H.J. Mark Tompkins will continue as the sole non-executive chairman of the company, NMC Health said.
Abdulrahman Basaddiq, who was appointed as director in February 2014, and Hani Buttikhi, who was appointed as an executive director and chief investment officer in June 2017, also resigned.
UK stock market regulators are looking into the company after news that B.R. Shetty had inaccurately disclosed the size of his stake in the business.
NMC subsequently said that there had been a series of complex shareholder dealings involving Shetty, Bin Yousef and another top investor, Saeed Butti Al-Qebaisi. Al-Qebaisi previously held 17.43 percent of NMC shares until he unloaded a huge block last month and reduced his holding to 4.7 percent.
The NMC Health diclosure said: “In his resignation letter to the board, Buttikhi confirmed that he first became aware of previously unreported share transactions between the principal Shareholders in recent days when they were notified to, and then announced by, the company.”
NMC Health also stated that former chief investment officer “Basaddiq confirmed that he had no knowledge of any possible transfer of ownership of shares between the Principal Shareholders in May 2017, nor in relation to some unreported pledges and/or other securitization of shares by the Principal Shareholders which have now been notified to the Company.”

Topics: Healthcare NMC Health UAE B.R. Shetty

Related

Business & Economy
Vice chairman of UAE’s NMC Health quits as shareholder twists emerge
Business & Economy
UAE’s NMC Health tumbles after major investors sell shares worth $493 million

Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years

Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years

  • Economists were braced for a contraction of around one percent but had not expected such a poor figure
  • Japan has only a ‘bleak’ prospect of returning to growth in the first quarter of this year
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

TOKYO: Japan has suffered its worst quarterly GDP contraction in more than five years, with a tax hike and a deadly typhoon taking a toll on the world’s third-largest economy.
The nation’s gross domestic product in the three months to December shrank 1.6 percent from the previous quarter, even before the novel coronavirus outbreak in China hit Japan, according to official data published on Monday.
The quarter was marked by a rise in consumption tax from eight percent to 10 percent, as well as Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 100 people and caused widespread flooding.
Economists were braced for a contraction of around one percent but had not expected such a poor figure, with Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, saying it was “quite an undershooting.”
“There was a hit from natural disasters but consumer sentiment was particularly weak after the tax hike despite government measures to ease the impact,” he said.
Monday’s data snapped four quarters of growth and was the biggest contraction since the second quarter of 2014 when the economy shrank 1.9 percent.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


That quarter followed a hike in the sales tax from five percent to eight percent and the latest slump also appears to have been affected by a rise in consumption tax to 10 percent that came into effect on October 1.
Private consumption was hard hit, dropping by 2.9 percent — the first fall in five quarters.
Expenditure on factories and equipment decreased 3.7 percent despite investment getting a boost from cashless-payment systems that allow consumers to alleviate the consumption tax hike.
Economists are now carefully watching to see what impact the new virus will have on the world’s third-largest economy, as it hits Japanese companies’ manufacturing activities and tourism.
Japan has only a “bleak” prospect of returning to growth in the first quarter of this year, said Minami.
Private consumption would likely pick up from the October-December quarter but how much it will recover in the coming months would depend on the spread of the virus, he said.
“Also, exports might struggle as delays of parts shipments from China could disrupt supply chains,” he said.
He added it was “possible” that the economy will shrink for a second consecutive quarter, the technical definition of a recession.
Health minister Katsunobu Kato on Sunday urged the public to avoid crowds and “non-essential gatherings,” including Japan’s notoriously packed commuter trains, to prevent the virus from spreading.
However, Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi Trust, predicted the new coronavirus outbreak would not impede recovery in the first quarter of 2020.
“External demand should continue to grow in Q1 2020 despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, which we forecast to have only a small impact on Japan’s inbound tourism industry, which constitutes only 0.8 percent of real GDP,” he said in a commentary ahead of the data release.
“Going forward, we should see positive growth in Q1 2020 and beyond. Domestic consumption should recover as the impact of the higher consumption tax abates,” he said.
“In addition, with the Tokyo Olympics just a few months away, we will undoubtedly see a significant positive economic impact of the Games for the Japanese economy.”
Japan’s government is to allocate ¥15.3 billion ($139 million) to fight the economic impact of the virus, including measures to enhance airport inspections and testing capacity.

Topics: economy Japan

Related

Business & Economy
YouGov poll shows Saudis' high regard for Japan’s economic strengths
Business & Economy
Japan raises economic growth forecast for next fiscal year

Latest updates

NMC Health founder and co-chairman B.R. Shetty resigns
‘We need peace, land to go home’: Afghan refugees tell UN
Hong Kong armed gang steals toilet rolls amid coronavirus scare
Atelier Zuhra tells an enchanting story of Arabia at LFW
Japan cancels Emperor Naruhito’s birthday public celebrations amid virus fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.