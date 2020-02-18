You are here

China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98

A woman, wearing a protective facemask amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walks in front of an advertisement board in Bangkok on February 17, 2020 featuring attractions in Thailand. (AFP)
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (AP)
An Indonesian student (R) hugs a mother as she arrives after being quarantined following the novel COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh province on February 17, 2020. (AFP)
People wearing protective face masks cross a street in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (AP)
A handout photo from Fresh News shows passengers, who disembark from the Westerdam cruise ship in Sihanoukville, sitting on a bus for a visit of the capital Phnom Penh on February 17, 2020. (AFP)
  • Hundreds more have been infected and the virus has sparked panic buying, economic jitters as well as the cancellation of high-profile sporting and cultural events
BEIJING: China reported 1,886 new virus cases and 98 more deaths in its update Tuesday on a disease outbreak that has caused milder illness in most people, an assessment that promoted guarded optimism from global health authorities.
The update raised the number of deaths in mainland China to 1,868 and the total confirmed cases to 72,436.
On Monday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published a study of earlier cases of the disease, finding more than 80% of people infected had mild illness and the number of new infections seem to be falling since early this month.
Monday’s report gives the World Health Organization a clearer picture of where the outbreak is headed, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference.
But he added it was too early to know if the reported decline would continue. “Every scenario is still on the table,” he said.
The seeming drop in the number of cases follow a large spike last week after hard-hit Hubei province began counting cases by doctors’ diagnoses without waiting for laboratory test results. Health authorities there said the change was meant to get patients treated faster.
The disease named COVID-19 emerged in December in Wuhan, Hubei’s capital, and the surrounding region has been put under lockdown to try to contain the outbreak. Transportation has been halted, thousands of hospital beds have been added, and military doctors and nurses have been deployed to staff facilities in the overwhelmed local health-care system.
China may postpone its annual congress in March, its biggest political meeting of the year. The standing committee for the National People’s Congress will meet Feb. 24 to deliberate postponing the meeting that is due to start March 5.
China’s annual auto show, one of the industry’s biggest international events, has been postponed, and many sports and entertainment events have been delayed or canceled to avoid travel that may spread the virus.
The Chinese CDC’s study examined 44,672 cases of the disease that were confirmed in China as of Feb. 11. Severe symptoms such as pneumonia occurred in 14% of them and critical illness in 5%. The fatality rate was 2.3% — 2.8% for males versus 1.7% for females.
The death rate is lower than for SARS and MERS, diseases caused by coronaviruses related to the one that causes COVID-19. But the new virus ultimately could prove more deadly if it spreads to far more people than the others did. Ordinary flu has a fatality rate of 0.1% yet kills hundreds of thousands because it infects millions each year.
The COVID-19 cases include relatively few children, and the risk of death rises with age. It’s higher among those with other health problems — more than 10% for those with heart disease, for example, and higher among those in Hubei province versus elsewhere in China.
The study warned that while cases seem to have been declining since Feb. 1, that could change as people return to work and school after the Lunar New Year holidays. Beijing sought to forestall that by extending the holiday break, restricting travel and demanding 14-day self-quarantines for anyone returning from outside their immediate region.
Travel to and from the worst-hit central China region was associated with the initial cases of COVID-19 confirmed abroad. But Japan, Singapore and South Korea have identified new cases without clear ties to China or previously known patients, raising concern of the virus spreading locally.
The largest number of cases outside China is among passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined at a port near Tokyo. The Japanese Health Ministry has tested 1,723 people among the 3,700 initially on board, and 454 have tested positive.
The US evacuated 338 American passengers, with most of them placed in a 14-day quarantine at military bases in California and Texas. Thirteen who tested positive for the virus were taken to hospitals in California and Nebraska.
Any quarantined passengers who shows symptoms of infection will be taken to a hospital off the base “for containment and specialized care,” according to a statement from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Scott Pauley. The CDC rather than the Department of Defense is responsible for all parts of the quarantine operation.
 

Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules

  • Frost: “The British government is confident in the strategy we have chosen”
BRUSSELS: Britain will not accept supervision from the European Union as part of a free trade deal after Brexit, its chief negotiator said on Monday.
Senior diplomat David Frost told academics and diplomats in Brussels that London would not follow EU-imposed “level playing field” rules.
Instead, it will set its own standards for commerce and state aid even if that means giving up privileged access to the EU single market.
“It isn’t a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure — it is the point of the whole project,” Frost said of Brexit.
His speech at the Free University of Brussels took place as EU member states were drawing up a mandate for their own negotiator, Michel Barnier.
Some capitals, in particular France, are pushing for a post-Brexit deal in which Britain would have to sign up to EU-supervised regulation.
Britain’s neighbors want continued access to British fishing waters and for London agree not to undercut EU workplace and environmental standards
But Frost, outlining the position championed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said London wanted a deal of the kind Brussels signed with Canada.
The CETA deal removes the vast bulk of tariffs on trade between the EU and Canada but does bind Canada to follow EU legislation.
If that is not available, then at the end of the year and the post-Brexit transition period Britain and the EU will simply trade under WTO rules.
“We must have the ability to set laws that suit us — to claim the right that every other non-EU country in the world has,” Frost said.
“So to think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing.”
European tade experts also met on Monday and tweaked the negotiating mandate that Barnier hopes member state ambassadors will approve during the week.
In the latest version of the mandate seen by AFP, member states made clear that they wanted “sufficient guarantees for a level playing field.”
But Frost insisted Britain had no intention of being a low regulatory economy, and indeed might adopt more advanced rules than the EU.
These, however, would spring from British legislation, not the EU rule book.
“It’s perfectly possible to have high standards, and indeed similar or better standards to those prevailing in the EU,” Frost said.
One example, he said, was support for “crops that reflect our own climate rather than laws designed to reflect growing conditions in central France.”
“I struggle to see why this is so controversial,” he said, describing the idea that the EU rules in place should never change as “self-evidently absurd.”
“The British government is confident in the strategy we have chosen,” he said.
“We’re clear that we want that Canada free trade agreement type relationship that the EU has said so often is on offer, even if the EU seems to be expressing some douts about that unfortunately.
“Even if those doubts persist, we’re ready to trade on Australia-style terms, if we can’t agree a Canada-type FTA. We understand the trade-offs involved.”
Australia has no EU trade agreement, as EU president Ursula von der Leyen reminded Johnson last week, urging him to be “way more ambitious.”
She added, however: “If this is the British choice, well, we are fine with that without any question.”
Frost said he would issue a written document next week outlining how the UK could see the free trade agreement working.
Many in Brussels have questioned whether it is even possible to conclude a free trade agreement in eight months — most have taken years.
But Frost said Britain would not be asking for an extension beyond December 31.
“At that point we recover our political and economic independence in full. Why would we want to postpone it?” he asked.

Space program to establish national training base

