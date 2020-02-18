You are here

  Saudi sports chief receives French foreign ministry official

Saudi sports chief receives French foreign ministry official

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority, received French Foreign Ministry official Christophe Farno in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The GSA’s new strategy has been developed after careful study with prominent international experts, and with the help of federations around the world
RIYADH: The director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the French Foreign Ministry, Christophe Farno, on Tuesday called on Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA). They reviewed ways to enhance cooperation in the sports sector and activate joint programs in this regard.
Saudi Arabia is implementing an effective governance system in the sector to increase the level of competitiveness across all sports and create a flourishing sports economy.
The GSA’s new strategy has been developed after careful study with prominent international experts, and with the help of federations around the world.
The Kingdom has also introduced a unified points system to measure the popularity of various sports, which are then ranked in two categories. Volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis and athletics are included in the first category, while karate, cycling, table tennis, swimming and taekwondo are included in the second.

NADEEM ASEM

Passionate Saudi musicians Jwa ready to take the world by storm

  • Jwa’s first album is due to be released on Feb. 25
  • The word “jwa” in Arabic means the “highest levels of passion and love,” which embodies how the quintet feel about Indie music — the thing that brought them together
RIYADH: The music scene in the Kingdom is exploding, with young, talented Saudis taking full advantage of the developments in the country by showcasing their talent.
 In a limited time, young Saudi musicians have proven that they are equal to any other young cohort of musicians anywhere in the world.
 One of those talents is a young band from Dhahran, Jwa. Currently performing locally in Riyadh, Jeddah and other cities in the Eastern Province, the group has plans to perform in Jordan, Egypt, Dubai and Bahrain, as it awaits the release of its first album before exploring new horizons.
 The band, formed in 2018, is composed of Methgal Al-Shammari on drums, Mohammad Al-Nahas (bass and vocals), Arkan Al-Zahrani (guitar), Mansour Al-Gallaf (guitar) and Fawaz Baasem (keyboard).
They have had two local hit singles, “Ya Safina” and “Min Jadeed.” Methgal and Mohammad, the founders of Jwa, say that at first they “performed at numerous local events and parties” across the Kingdom. It did not take them long to become popular among Saudis.

The word “jwa” in Arabic means the “highest levels of passion and love,” which embodies how the quintet feel about Indie music — the thing that brought them together.
However, they have faced many challenges in the last two years. Methgal and Mohammad said initially a “lack of support for independent bands” and “weakness of the nurturing music environment” within the country halted their progress.
However, due to the steps taken by the General Entertainment Authority, bands like Jwa have become able to make their voices and music heard. In the future, they are looking to go international, to “make their band known not only to different regions of Saudi Arabia but also abroad to gain more momentum and attraction.”
Jwa’s first album is due to be released on Feb. 25.

