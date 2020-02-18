Saudi sports chief receives French foreign ministry official

RIYADH: The director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the French Foreign Ministry, Christophe Farno, on Tuesday called on Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA). They reviewed ways to enhance cooperation in the sports sector and activate joint programs in this regard.
Saudi Arabia is implementing an effective governance system in the sector to increase the level of competitiveness across all sports and create a flourishing sports economy.
The GSA’s new strategy has been developed after careful study with prominent international experts, and with the help of federations around the world.
The Kingdom has also introduced a unified points system to measure the popularity of various sports, which are then ranked in two categories. Volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis and athletics are included in the first category, while karate, cycling, table tennis, swimming and taekwondo are included in the second.
