You are here

  • Home
  • Spectacular sarees steal limelight at LFW’s India Day showing

Spectacular sarees steal limelight at LFW’s India Day showing

India Day at London Fashion Week. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qd58

Updated 14 sec ago
Denise Marray

Spectacular sarees steal limelight at LFW’s India Day showing

Updated 14 sec ago
Denise Marray

LONDON: Indian fashion was celebrated in high style at London Fashion Week’s Fashion Scout.

A showcase of young Indian designers was followed by a remarkable representation of the country’s rich culture through 17 magnificent sarees selected by female staff at the Indian High Commission in London.

The evening event was led by the High Commissioner of India to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam, and included a short video message from the Indian Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani.




The sarees selected for the showing represented tradition covering the whole of India. (Supplied)

The Indian designers, who showcased contemporary trends, included Shabnam Harjai, Nabila Saiyedarif Attas, Chaitra Basavaraj Kalyanshettar, Tanishaa Parakh, Sourav Marndi, Sandya Miriyala, Suchitra Rani Sahoo, Darshna Gothi, Ayushi Jain and Pearl Lobo.

Their pieces were fresh and original but what followed opened a window on centuries of breathtaking artisanship and the sheer scale and diversity of Indian traditional design.

The sarees selected for the showing, titled “Six Yards of Elegance,” represented tradition covering the whole of India – from Jammu and Kashmir to Varanisi, in Uttar Pradesh. 




A showcase of young Indian designers was followed by a remarkable representation of the country’s rich culture through 17 magnificent sarees. (Supplied)

The showcase was compered by Maithreyi Seetharaman, who heads Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women International.

In her opening remarks she said: “It’s my pleasure to host this rather special showcase of discovery – not led by a designer – but by the wonderful and talented women of the High Commission of India, showcasing India and its backbone in six yards.

“Since the time of the silk route, the soul of Indian women has found its way to every closet and runway across the globe – from the high street to couture – reflected in the designs, embroidery and materials that are now core to the world of fashion.

“What we wear each day to work, weddings and funerals is perhaps the purest form of the discovery of India, representing who we are and the core of our culture,” added Seetharaman.




The showcase was compered by Maithreyi Seetharaman, who heads Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women International. (Supplied)

Picking out any one saree from those on display was almost impossible, as all had their own unique hallmarks, but of outstanding beauty was the Kerela kasavu saree.

Seetharaman said: “Vibrant colors define the Indian woman but the muted elegance of women in God’s own country, Kerela, can be identified clearly by their use of the traditional kasavu saree. Restrained elegance is on display with its traditional cream color and rich gold border.

“Kasavu specifically only refers to the intricate gold brocade border; it is widely used during religious ceremonies and especially during the Hindu new year when purity and spirituality is reborn, and the journey of the discovery of India and Indians begins afresh.”




The pieces opened a window on centuries of breathtaking artisanship and the sheer scale and diversity of Indian traditional design. (Supplied)

Also breathtaking was the banarasi silk saree. “We stay westward in the ancient city of Varanasi with the silk saree considered the pinnacle of hand-weaving. It is for an Indian woman what a Birkin bag is to fashionistas and part of every north Indian bride’s trousseau,” added Seetharaman.

“Originally crafted only for royalty, each banarasi sari takes a year to make in fine silk with embroidery in real gold and silver and motifs in brocade silk. Banaras brocades and sarees got the geographical indication (GI) rights in 2009, securing protection for these artisanal works.”

Topics: lfw London Fashion Week

Middle East, Asian textile talents showcased at London Fashion Week

Middle East and Asian talents from the FAD International Academy showed some truly innovative designs and textiles at Fashion Scout. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2020
Denise Marray

Middle East, Asian textile talents showcased at London Fashion Week

Updated 19 February 2020
Denise Marray

LONDON: Three up-and-coming Middle East and Asian talents from the FAD International Academy showed some truly innovative designs and textiles at Fashion Scout during London Fashion Week. 

Devesh Kothari’s House of DK label uses up-cycled pre-worn denims up-cycled into denim fur and recycled bottle corks which he flattens and makes into a textile.

His sustainable materials reflect the growing desire of people around the world to mitigate the impact of our throw-away culture on the planet. Despite the serious message from House of DK its designs, with their great use of color, have an easy, relaxed feel.

Devesh Kothari’s House of DK label uses up-cycled pre-worn denims up-cycled into denim fur and recycled bottle corks. (Supplied)

Kuship Parmar’s Warp designs will get you noticed; they are very bold athleisure pieces in brilliant colors with geometric detailing.

Myuze, designed by Shagun Chauhan, is a bit dark and aggressive – definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Shivang Dhruva, founder and director at FAD (Fashion, Art, Design) Dubai and FAD India, spoke to Arab News backstage at Fashion Scout amidst the hectic pre-show preparations.

Kuship Parmar’s Warp designs will get you noticed; they are very bold athleisure pieces in brilliant colors with geometric detailing. (Supplied)

A familiar face at Fashion Scout, he said: “Every season we bring and support talents from the Middle East and Asia to Fashion Scout at London Fashion Week. This season we have three exciting talents from FAD International Academy itself.

“They have been studying at our campuses in India and the UAE and are currently in the process of moving forward from runway to retail through our incubator set-up in Dubai.

“We are showcasing these young designers based on our understanding of what the regional and international markets want,” he added.

Myuze, designed by Shagun Chauhan, is a bit dark and aggressive. (Supplied)

Courses at FAD India campuses are accredited by Edexcel, BTEC and London College of Style. FAD Dubai campus is accredited by Dubai government agency the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and London College of Style.

FAD Talents is an exclusive platform that aims to equip the emerging talents with international recognition by sharing and promoting their work in a professional standing.

Topics: lfw London Fashion Week

Latest updates

Spectacular sarees steal limelight at LFW’s India Day showing
US Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia
Baby Shark Live Musical arrives in Saudi Arabia
Spain rescues 24, continues search for 53 migrants at sea
Iran will not hand over ‘damaged’ black box of Ukraine plane

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.