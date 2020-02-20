You are here

Netanyahu announces thousands of new east Jerusalem settler homes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs his weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on February 16, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 February 2020
  • Netanyahu announced approval for a new settlement with several thousand homes in another, nearby part of east Jerusalem
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Thursday to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in annexed east Jerusalem, a project unveiled less than two weeks before a general election.
“I have huge news today — we’re adding another 2,200 units to Har Homa,” Netanyahu said in a video message, in which he also announced approval for a new settlement with several thousand homes in another, nearby part of east Jerusalem.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on five Iranian officials in charge of vetting candidates for this week's parliamentary elections, in which thousands have been barred from running.
The targeted officials include Ahmad Jannati, a powerful cleric accused of overseeing the disqualification of candidates as part of the Guardian Council. The ultra-conservative also plays a key role in a body that selects the regime's supreme leader.

"The Trump Administration will not tolerate the manipulation of elections to favor the regime's malign agenda, and this action exposes those senior regime officials responsible for preventing the Iranian people from freely choosing their leaders," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

