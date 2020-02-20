JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Thursday to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in annexed east Jerusalem, a project unveiled less than two weeks before a general election.
“I have huge news today — we’re adding another 2,200 units to Har Homa,” Netanyahu said in a video message, in which he also announced approval for a new settlement with several thousand homes in another, nearby part of east Jerusalem.
Netanyahu announces thousands of new east Jerusalem settler homes
