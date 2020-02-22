You are here

Cast of hit sitcom ‘Friends’ reuniting for 25th anniversary

The cast of the hit US sitcom “Friends” is reuniting for a 25th anniversary special. (Instagram)
LOS ANGELES: The cast of the hit US sitcom “Friends” is reuniting for a 25th anniversary special, much to the delight of fans.

A celebration of the beloved show which ended its run in 2004, stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the comedy’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot for an exclusive unscripted special on streaming platform HBO Max.

Variety said each actor is expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special, which will be available when HBO Max launches in May.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together— we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said in a statement.

“I became aware of ‘Friends’ when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation,” he added.

“It taps into an era when friends— and audiences— gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

The show’s stars posted on their Instagram accounts a Rolling Stone magazine cover featuring the cast from the sitcom’s early days, with the caption “It's happening.....”

Aniston’s post attracted nearly 4.8 million likes in three hours.

Though the last episode aired 15 years ago, the show’s popularity hasn't waned, with market researchers saying it is among the most-watched shows on Netflix.

The sitcom, however, was reclaimed last year by WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, which will offer all 10 seasons of the show.

“Friends,” seen on US television from 1994 to 2004, won dozens of awards and garnered global celebrity for Aniston and her co-stars.

ROME: Archaeologists said on Friday they had discovered an ancient cenotaph that almost certainly commemorated the legendary founder of Rome, Romulus, buried in the heart of the Italian capital.
The small chamber containing a simple sarcophagus and round stone block was originally found at the start of the last century beneath the Capitoline Hill inside the old Roman forum.
However, officials say the significance of the find has only just become clear following fresh excavations and new research.
Alfonsina Russo, the head of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, said the site probably dated back to the sixth century BC, and was located in the most ancient part of the city which was directly linked in historical texts to Rome’s first king.
“This area is highly symbolic. This surely cannot be Romulus’ tomb, but it is a place of memory, a cenotaph,” Russo told Reuters TV.
The shrine is buried beneath the entrance to the Curia, one of the meeting places for Roman senators which was subsequently converted into a church — a move that protected it from being dismantled for its stones as happened to other forum buildings.

The underground chamber was also located close to the “Lapis Niger,” an antique slab of marble that was venerated by Romans and covered a stone column that was dedicated to “the King” and appeared to curse anyone who thought to disturb it.
Russo said the Roman poet Horace and ancient Roman historian Marcus Terentius Varro had related that Romulus was buried behind the “rostra” — a tribune where speakers addressed the crowd in the forum. “The rostra are right here,” she said.
No body was found in the sarcophagus, which was made of volcanic tuff rock, but according to at least one legend, Romulus vanished into the sky following his death to become the God Quirinus, meaning that possibly he never had a tomb.
According to the myth, Romulus and his brother Remus, the sons of the god Mars, were abandoned by the banks of the river Tiber where a she-wolf found them and fed them with her milk.
The brothers are said to have founded Rome at the site in 753 BC and ended up fighting over who should be in charge. Romulus killed Remus.

Topics: Rome archaeology

