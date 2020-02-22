You are here

date 2020-02-22

Egyptian court acquits Mubarak's sons of illicit share trading

Alaa and Gamal Mubarak and seven others had faced charges of illegally profiting from the process of selling the Al Watany Bank of Egypt to the National Bank of Kuwait in 2007. (AFP)
Egyptian court acquits Mubarak's sons of illicit share trading

  • The pair were sentenced to three years in jail in 2015
  • The public prosecution has the right to appeal
CAIRO: The two sons of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak were acquitted on Saturday of illicit share trading during the sale of a bank four years before the 2011 uprising that ended their father’s 30-year autocratic rule.
Alaa and Gamal Mubarak and seven others had faced charges of illegally profiting from the process of selling the Al-Watany Bank of Egypt to the National Bank of Kuwait in 2007.
Both men, who denied wrongdoing, attended Saturday’s Cairo Criminal Court session, which was held at a police academy for security reasons, and heard the verdict acquitting all the defendants.
The public prosecution has the right to appeal, judicial sources said.
The pair, detained after the 2011 popular uprising, were sentenced to three years in jail in 2015, along with their father, after being separately convicted of diverting public funds and using the money to upgrade family properties.
However, the two brothers were released soon after the ruling because they had spent time in detention pending the case. Their father was freed in 2017 after being cleared of charges of ordering the killing protesters during the uprising.

Egypt

Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election

Hardline Guards make early gains in restricted Iran election

  • A clean sweep for hard-liners would confirm the political demise of the country’s pragmatist politicians
  • However, Iranian authorities have yet to announce the turnout in the race for the 290-seat legislature
DUBAI: Candidates affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards looked on course to win a parliamentary majority on Saturday, reportedly leading in the race in Tehran and towns and villages elsewhere, after a vote stacked in favor of the anti-American hard-liners.
An Interior Ministry official said a list of candidates affiliated with the Guards led in the capital, and lists linked to hard-liners captured 55 seats in towns and villages across the country following Friday’s vote.
A clean sweep for hard-liners would confirm the political demise of the country’s pragmatist politicians, weakened by Washington’s decision to quit a 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions in a move that stifled rapprochement with the West.
However, Iranian authorities have yet to announce the turnout in the race for the 290-seat legislature — a litmus test of the popularity of hard-liners closely associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Khamenei.
Iran’s rulers, under intense US pressure over the country’s nuclear program, need a high turnout to boost their legitimacy, damaged after nationwide protests in November.
Such a result would help the Guards, already omnipresent in Iranians’ daily lives, to increase their already substantial influence in political, social and economic affairs.
The demonstrations, which called for regime change, were met with a violent crackdown overseen by the Guards which killed hundreds and led to the arrest of thousands, according to human rights organizations.
Iranians long for stability after a succession of political and economic crises.

Mounting US pressure
In the latest challenge for Khamenei, Iran announced 10 new cases of coronavirus were detected, one of whom has died. The new infections bring the total cases of new coronavirus in the country to 28, with five of the total having died.
Khamenei faces mounting pressure from the United States over Iran’s nuclear program and discontent over mismanagement over the economy is unlikely to ease as sanctions squeeze the Islamic Republic.
President Donald Trump raised the stakes in his standoff with Tehran when Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport in January.
The spokesman for the watchdog Guardian Council Abbasali Kadkhodai predicted that the turnout will be around 50%, telling state television on Friday that the Iranian nation had disappointed its enemies by voting in large numbers.
Turnout was 62% in the 2016 parliamentary vote and 66% of people voted in 2012.
Large gains in Friday’s vote may also hand hard-liners another bonus — more leeway to campaign for the 2021 contest for president, a job with wide day-to-day control of government.
Parliamentary elections have little impact on Iran’s foreign or nuclear policies, which are set by Khamenei, and major pro-reform parties have been either banned or dismantled since 2009.
But the vote shows shifts in the factional balance of power in Iran’s unique dual system of clerical and republican rule.
The Guardian Council, a hard-line vetting body, has disqualified 6,850 hopefuls out of 14,000, ranging from moderates to conservatives, from contesting parliament polls. About a third of sitting lawmakers have also been barred.

Iran elections

