Basil M.K. Al-Ghalayini

Here comes Jafurah gas field

Who flares, wins: Saudi Arabia bets big on gas again

Gas reserves near the Kingdom’s vast Ghawar oilfield could generate up to $8.6 billion annually. (Supplied)
  • Kingdom’s Minister of Energy makes a comment on the country’s ability to become a gas exporter
  • Saudi Aramco plans to invest $110 billion in gas reserves in the Kingdom’s Jafurah field
Saudi oil has helped lubricate the global economic engine for more than half a century, but its gas reserves are often overlooked. That is all about to change as Saudi Aramco invests $110 billion to develop unconventional gas reserves in the Kingdom’s Jafurah field, located southeast of Ghawar, the world’s biggest conventional oilfield.

For several weeks, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman had been hinting at a major shake-up of the Kingdom’s domestic energy sector in which gas is likely to play a central role.

“Soon you will hear about the ability of the Kingdom to be a gas exporter,” he said earlier this week.

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday that Jafurah held an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of gas with production to begin early in 2024, reaching about 2.2 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2036. The oil giant said it had about 425 million standard cubic feet per day of ethane, and expects to generate 550,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.

FASTFACT

233.8 trillion

Standard cubic feet of gas held by Saudi Aramco at the end of 2018

Plans for the field were reviewed by the Saudi High Commission for Hydrocarbons in a meeting chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Over 22 years, Jafurah could generate $8.6 billion in annual income and contribute $20 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product per year. The Saudi crown prince has ordered that the gas produced at the field should be prioritized for domestic industry.

The discovery has ramifications not only for Saudi Arabia and its journey toward a cleaner energy mix, but also for the global gas market, where a slew of recent discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean is rapidly reshaping economies from Cairo to Ankara, fueling fierce rivalries in the process.

“The start-up of Saudi Arabian exports could mark a major change to the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) balance in the second half of the decade given the size of the country’s conventional and unconventional gas resources,” James Waddell, senior global analyst at London-based Energy Aspects, told Arab News.

But to really understand how gas could change Saudi Arabia’s future, it is worth recounting how it has already shaped the Kingdom’s past.

The image of flames rising from a pipe in a desert is one that often springs to mind when people think about the oil industry — but it is typically gas, not oil, that produces that distinctive and dramatic sight.

For decades gas was little more than an unwanted by-product of the oil industry, mainly because it was in the wrong place.

Demand lay thousands of miles away in the cities of Europe, Asia and North America — too far to be transported practically or profitably by pipeline. So, instead, it was burned off at the wellhead during the drilling process in a practice known as “flaring.”

That all changed in 1976 when a company called the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation was established by a royal decree. Back then, SABIC, the acronym by which most people now know it, was just a single-room office with six people. Before it was established, the Saudi government had already started selecting its brightest young school-leavers to develop the skills needed for industrialization.

The University of Colorado’s 1973 chemical engineering graduation records display the names of a number of young Saudis who would go on to work at SABIC and other petrochemical companies in the Kingdom, including Mohammed Al-Mady, one of the company’s original employees who would later become CEO.

Politics, as well as economics, was a factor in gas becoming such an important part of Saudi Arabia’s early industrial history

 In the autumn of that year, when the Saudi graduates had left the snow-covered campus of Boulder for the last time, the world found itself in the middle of an oil crisis triggered by the Arab-Israeli war.

The ensuing OPEC-led oil embargo against countries perceived to have supported Israel during the conflict sent the price of gasoline soaring in the US and put companies such as Shell, already then a long-term investor in the Saudi oil industry, in a difficult position.

 Against this tense backdrop, the Saudi government of the time made clear it wanted to send oil only to companies that would help it industrialize. Later, Shell would become one of SABIC’s first big joint venture partners, building a $3 billion petrochemical plant in what is now the industrial city of Jubail.

The story only made a few paragraphs on the last page of The New York Times business section on July 9, 1980, yet it bookmarked a turning point in the history of the country and the emergence of SABIC as a global industrial player.

In the space of a few years, a waste product had become a source of wealth.

It was to become a template of sorts for the subsequent stellar growth of SABIC, with Saudi Arabia trading oil for the technical expertise of multinationals across petrochemicals, steel and fertilizers.

Since then, SABIC has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Saudi gas reserves, growing from that single Riyadh office with six employees in 1976 to becoming one of the world’s biggest chemical companies, employing 33,000 people worldwide, and building the industrial cities of Jubail and Yanbu in the process.

From oil industry waste product, to petrochemical raw material, Saudi gas is now entering its third chapter.




Gas reserves near the Kingdom’s vast Ghawar oilfield could generate up to $8.6 billion annually. (Supplied)

 

While the plot and principal characters have only been partially revealed, we know that it is likely to become both an export and a source of domestic power generation, a stepping stone toward a cleaner energy mix that will include more solar and wind power.

“Despite plans to meet Saudi Arabia’s growing power demand through gas and renewable energy generation, the country also has a high potential to have excess gas produced in the coming years that can be exported,” GlobalData power analyst Somayeh Davodi told Arab News.

“Saudi Aramco has already completed a number of gas processing projects and has been able to successfully meet its growing domestic gas demand during past decades. The company is adding more than 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to its already existing gas plants capacity in few years time, increasing the country’s gas processing capacity to 18.9 bcfd by 2022.”

The massive increase in gas processing capacity in the Kingdom is taking place at a time of similar upheaval in the global gas market.

Major finds in the Eastern Mediterranean over the past decade are stoking political tensions as Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Lebanon all seek to establish sovereignty over recently discovered gas reserves.

The emergence of these new players in the global industry also threatens the dominance of top exporters Russia, which has long been the main supplier to Europe, and Qatar, the world’s biggest supplier of LNG.

This complex mix of economic and political tensions has led some analysts to predict that gas and not oil will be the source of the next big regional conflict.

FASTFACT

33,000

Number of people SABIC employs worldwide

Whether or not that turns out to be true, we know that demand for gas is rising as an alternative energy source in Middle East economies transitioning away from oil, as a petrochemical raw material, and as an alternative to increasingly undesirable coal-fired power plants in countries such as China and India.

In addition to the estimated 233.8 trillion standard cubic feet of gas held by Saudi Aramco at the end of 2018, the Kingdom last year also announced the discovery of large amounts of gas in the Red Sea. The size and significance of this find is not yet known.

In its most recent gas sector report, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said that after another record, global demand for natural gas is set to keep growing over the next five years, driven by consumption in fast-growing Asian economies.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in its gas reserves is part of a broader move away from reliance on oil industry revenues that have dipped sharply since 2014. That has had a major impact on government revenues across the Gulf and created a new urgency for energy sector reform — with some countries more exposed to that downward trend in oil prices than others — depending in part on their production costs.

“Saudi Arabia’s oil production costs are among the lowest in the world, in the order of $5 per barrel,” Dan Klein, head of scenario planning analytics at S&P Global Platts, said. “Even under a scenario where global oil demand and price declines sharply, the Saudi oil industry will remain extremely profitable.”

As the outlook for global oil consumption continues to be buffeted by everything from the rise of the US shale industry to the decline of the combustion engine and even the spread of the coronavirus, the Kingdom’s investment in its gas resources offers a hedge to this volatility and uncertainty around the future role of crude oil in the global economy.

Gas helped to establish industry in Saudi Arabia almost half a century ago. Now it looks likely to pay an equally pivotal role in the Kingdom’s next phase of economic evolution — at home and overseas.

Topics: Editor’s Choice Saudi Aramco Jafurah gas field

INTERVIEW: It’s a family affair at DAMAC Properties

Updated 23 February 2020
Frank Kane

INTERVIEW: It’s a family affair at DAMAC Properties

  • DAMAC is fulltime, because as a family business we never really stop working
Updated 23 February 2020
Frank Kane

In the strong family business circles of the Middle East, the question of succession is often a fraught one.

DAMAC Properties, the real estate developer founded and run for nearly two decades by Hussain Sajwani, seems to have plenty of options in the matter.

His four children all play a role in DAMAC, but Ali — the 28-year-old eldest son — looks to be the heir apparent for the billion-dollar-plus group, one of the UAE’s leading property groups.

“I and my siblings have been trained at DAMAC since we were very young,” Ali told Arab News. “When I was only 12 or 13, I was reading balance sheets and running a ‘ghost’ portfolio in the summer holidays. It was the training that has helped me the most.”

He is currently general manager of operations at DAMAC, but has a strategic overview of the UAE and international businesses, as well as responsibility for the digital initiatives that the company regards as essential to keep it growing.

So his take on the UAE’s problematic real estate sector is especially relevant. The Dubai property market is the core of the DAMAC business, with the company’s name synonymous for many years with the “iconic lifestyle developments” that the emirate has made its trademark.

Prices have been falling for several years as the glittering launches have continued despite falling demand, fueling worries of a broader malaise in the economy.

Some economic experts have expressed concerns about the build-up of debt in the Dubai economy, and the effect on the banking system of high exposures to falling real estate values.

“I think we’re at the bottom now in Dubai, and we’ll see some slight improvement with Expo 2020,” Ali said. “The hotel and retail sector will do well out of Expo, and there should be a big inflow of tourists. Hopefully some of them will decide to stay, and that could help drive property prices higher.”

Partly in response to the real estate downturn, Dubai’s government has introduced a package of incentives to encourage foreign investment in the sector, including longer-term residence visas and the scrapping of some property charges.

“But there’s no need to beat about the bush — demand is weak, not like it used to be. And there’s too much supply. I studied economics at university, and it’s all about supply and demand,” Ali said.

The “key catalyst” toward an improvement in the market would be to limit the amount of new developments, and he sees some cause for optimism in the new Higher Real Estate Committee formed last year to regulate new developments and launches.

“That’s good news,” he said, adding that he had already detected a slowing in the rate of new launches by the government-controlled property sector that the committee oversees.

Nonetheless, Ali said there were some fundamental challenges to the UAE’s property market that resulted from changing demographics.

“There are cyclical changes. We see it in our core clientele. When the retail sector and food and beverage are down, it leads to layoffs and departures, and it affects hotel occupancies,” he added.

“In a place like the Dubai International Financial Centre, you can see it. There are more restaurants, but the core clientele has changed. They don’t have the same spending power when they’re walking around the malls with a backpack and a banana.”

But conversely, there are still opportunities for real estate developers to cater for the new mid-market segment, he said.

BIO

BORN: June 1991, Dubai

EDUCATION: Economics, North Eastern University, Boston, US

CAREER

  • Entrepreneurial activities in UAE — transport, logistics, hospitality
  • General manager of operations, DAMAC Properties

Overall, despite the challenges that led DAMAC to recently declare its first full-year loss in a decade, Ali believes that the fundamentals of the Dubai market — such as infrastructure, connectivity and security — are strong and will once more make it a magnet for regional real estate investment.

DAMAC was famed for many years for its glittering launches of new developments, with high-profile events, extravagant incentives and all-encompassing media campaigns aimed at selling the luxury projects.

Those techniques have changed in the digital era, and a large area of Ali’s current responsibilities consists of putting in place the right digital marketing strategy to enable DAMAC to exploit the new environment. International consultants have been hired to get the digital strategy right.

“It’s all about lead generation — how to target the right person at the least cost. We’re told that data is the new gold, but we have to be able to utilize it properly. That’s where the future lies,” he said.

DAMAC has created a “data lake” of information about existing and potential customers, with new data added daily to the marketing mix.

But if the domestic market is challenging, there are plenty of opportunities elsewhere in the world, he said. One is Saudi Arabia.

“Over the next five years, under (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman, it has all the right ingredients — a visionary leader pushing the country and opening it up to foreign investors,” Ali said.

DAMAC is already familiar with the Saudi market, not least because of the large numbers of citizens from the Kingdom who buy its properties in Dubai and use its serviced apartments and other facilities on trips to the UAE.

While he expects that to slow to some degree as leisure opportunities increase at home, he sees the potential to add to existing developments in Riyadh and Jeddah.

“We’re speaking to people all the time in Saudi Arabia — developers, the authorities and landowners. We’re actively exploring that market and visit there regularly,” he said.

In Europe, London will continue to be the focus of DAMAC’s expansion. A big development at Nine Elms, south of the River Thames, was topped out last year and is already around 60 percent sold.

Undeterred by Brexit and new planning restrictions in some of the more upmarket parts of the British capital, Ali is looking at other new developments in central London.

“With Brexit, the biggest thing was the uncertainty. Now it’s done and over, thank you very much. Regardless of Brexit, London is London, the capital of the world,” Ali said. European “gateway cities” such as Paris and Berlin are also under consideration.

Other international markets have also attracted DAMAC’s interest. The group is currently developing three lagoons on the Maldives, and is in negotiations with a “world-class operator” to manage the 100 or so luxury villas that are being built there.

Also in the Indian Ocean, a preliminary design has been agreed for an island development on the Seychelles.

“We see good growth from the high-end resort business,” said Ali, declining to comment on other potential developments, for example in Bali. “That’s not confirmed.”

There are big projects in Oman and Beirut, though he acknowledged that the economic situation in Lebanon “isn’t the best.”

Then there is the US. DAMAC, as the only operator of Trump Organization golf courses in the UAE, has good relations at the highest level in America, and both Hussain and Ali have been photographed socializing with the US president. But that does not necessarily mean that a DAMAC project in the US is imminent.

“The US is a long way away, and logistically that creates bottlenecks. You need the right opportunities, and also have to ask what do we bring to the table,” Ali said, also raising concerns about high state and federal taxes.

But the group will soon announce a joint venture in the Canadian market in Toronto, its first venture into North American real estate, which could be an indicator of increasing trans-Atlantic interest.

Outside DAMAC, when not relaxing by driving fast cars or sea diving, Ali has got involved in the UAE startup scene with a series of small businesses in transportation, facilities management and hospitality.

“I wanted to prove I could do something outside the group. DAMAC is entrepreneurial at the top, but there’s also a corporate ambiance. I wanted to achieve something outside the corporate environment,” he said.

“But now I’m much more focused on DAMAC. It is fulltime, because as a family business we never really stop working,” he added.

“We have dinner in the evening together and discuss business. At weekends we get together and talk about work. We’ve agreed in the past not to talk business around the dinner table, but then there were long silences. That’s the way it has been since we were kids.”

Topics: Damac Properties Damac

