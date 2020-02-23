You are here

China reports daily rise in viral infections to 648 cases; global tally hits 78,000

Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, on February 19, 2020. (AFP)
This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (AP)
Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. (Reuters)
China reports daily rise in viral infections to 648 cases; global tally hits 78,000

  • South Korea has reported more than 120 new virus cases and the country’s fourth fatality
  • Ten new cases were confirmed in Iran on Saturday, bringing the total to 29, and the death toll rose to six
SEOUL, South Korea: China reported Sunday a rise in new virus cases to 648, bringing mainland China’s total number of confirmed infections to 76,936.
The daily death toll fell slightly to 97. In all, 2,442 people have died in the country from COVID-19.
The number of new cases has seesawed daily but remained under 1,000 for the past four days. Several changes to how the infections are counted, however, have made it difficult to draw conclusions from the figures.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province, where the outbreak first emerged in December, remain under lockdown. More than 80% of the country’s cases are in Hubei, where the death toll has also been higher than in the rest of the nation.
China’s Politburo, made up of senior officials of the ruling Communist Party, cautioned Friday that while the epidemic has been “preliminarily contained,” the country has yet to see a turning point.

Officials signaled that regular activities should gradually resume after the virus prompted an extension of last month’s Lunar New Year holiday. Many workplaces have opted to have their employees work remotely, and schools are conducting online classes in place of physical ones.
South Korea has reported more than 120 new virus cases and the country’s fourth fatality, raising the total number of those infected to 556.
The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital. Thousands of worshipers have been screened for the virus.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 113 of the 120 new cases were reported in Daegu and its surrounding province.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,442 deaths among 76,936 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

  • Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths
  • Macao: 10 cases
  • Japan: 769 cases, including at least 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
  • South Korea: 556 cases, 4 deaths
  • Singapore: 89 cases
  • Italy: 79 cases; 2 deaths
  • United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
  • Thailand: 35 cases
  •  Iran: 28 cases, 6 deaths
  • Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
  • Australia: 23 cases
  • Malaysia: 22
  • Vietnam: 16 cases
  • Germany: 16
  • France: 12 cases, 1 death
  • United Arab Emirates: 11 cases
  • United Kingdom: 9
  • Canada: 9
  • Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
  • India: 3 cases
  • Russia: 2
  • Spain: 2
  • Lebanon: 1
  • Israel: 1
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1
  • Egypt: 1
Hero in US Hanukkah attack rejects $20K reward from ‘Zionists’

Hero in US Hanukkah attack rejects $20K reward from 'Zionists'

  • Josef Gluck is credited with stopping the Dec. 28 assault in Monsey, New York, and led police to arrest the attacker
  • Grafton Thomas, accused of stabbing five men, was found to have anti-Semitic writings and articles on Jews and Nazis on his cell phone
WEST NYACK, New York: An Orthodox Jewish man credited as a hero for attacking a knife-wielding man who stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City is refusing to take a $20,000 reward from established Jewish groups because he considers them Zionists, according to a rabbi who knows him.
Officials with the Jewish Federation and the Anti-Defamation League told The Journal News that they were caught off guard by Josef Gluck’s decision to turn down the reward, the newspaper reported Friday.
“The reward would have been for anybody who offered information that would lead to an arrest,” said Miriam Allenson, spokesperson for the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Rockland County. “That was what was on our minds.”
Allenson said that there were no strings with the money and that the groups had “no idea” regarding Gluck’s decision to turn away the funds.
The reward presentation event was scheduled for Feb. 6, but Gluck said he had a family emergency, Allenson said.
Rabbi Dovid Feldman of Monsey said Gluck’s decision stems from the discomfort he and some other Hasidic and ultra-Orthodox Jews have with organizations like the Jewish Federation and Anti-Defamation League. Feldman said Gluck was preparing to notify the groups in writing to explain in more detail his reasons for declining the reward.
Rabbi Feldman is a leader of Neturei Karta International. Its Orthodox Jewish members believe “the entire concept of a sovereign Jewish state is contrary to Jewish Law.”
“It was his choice not to accept,” Allenson said Monday. “We’re letting it go. There’s nothing else to say.”
Gluck is credited with throwing his body in front of the machete-wielding man and using a wooden table to try and stop the Dec. 28 assault in Monsey, the newspaper reported. He then lured the attacker outside and documented the attacker’s license plate number and alerted police.
Gluck has received several honors for his heroism, including a congressional certificate presented by US Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey, of Harrison, the Town of Ramapo’s Freedom Award and a New York State Senate Liberty Medal.
Evan Bernstein, an Anti-Defamation League vice president, said that while the group is disappointed Gluck decided not to accept the award, it will continue to work closely with the Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey and elsewhere and offer rewards when merited to assist law enforcement in the investigation of hate crimes.
Grafton Thomas, the man accused in the stabbing, pleaded not guilty on multiple hate crime charges. Investigators found anti-Semitic writings in Thomas’s journals and articles on Jews and Nazis on his cell phone, according to a complaint filed by the US Attorney’s Office. Thomas’ defense attorney said last month that a psychiatrist found Thomas incompetent to stand trial.
The attack left five men wounded, including a 72-year-old who remains in a coma with a fractured skull and other injuries.

