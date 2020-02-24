You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Crown Prince orders road development project in Riyadh 

Saudi Crown Prince orders road development project in Riyadh 

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7aud

Updated 24 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince orders road development project in Riyadh 

  • The project aims to transform Riyadh to be a major hub in providing sustainable transportation services
  • The program will work on developing junctions between Riyadh’s ring roads and main routes
Updated 24 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the development of main roads in the heart of Riyadh in order to upgrade the city’s transportation system. 

The project aims to transform Riyadh to be a major hub in providing sustainable transportation services as well as logistics services in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The program will work on developing junctions between Riyadh’s ring roads and main routes. It will develop 400 kilometers of road network, by adding new roads and upgrading existing junctions.

Among the main projects will be:

*Improving the First Ring Road with an additional length of 80 kilometers and continued work on the Second Ring Road. 
*Developing the main junctions of the King Fahd Road to increase its capacity. 
*Increasing the capacity of the Imam Saud bin Faisal Road from King Khalid Road until its junction with the second eastern ring road, with a length of 23 kilometers.
*Improving the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz I road and its extension to the south until its meeting point with the second southern ring road, with a length of 45 kilometers.

*Developing the extension of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road to the south from Makkah Al-Mukarramah Road to the Eastern Ring Road, and its extension south to the Dhahran Street to the Southern Ring Road with a length of 17 kilometers.
*Developing the Othman Bin Affan Road from King Salman Road to Al-Urouba Road, and from Makkah Al-Mukarramah Road to the the Southern Ring Road with a length of 16 kilometers. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia roads Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ministry appoints two new firms to run gas stations on Saudi regional roads

Turning a new leaf: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region ditches qat crops for coffee trees

The growth of the educational landscape in the region, in addition to the success of the coffee industry, are some factors that help the authorities combat qat abuse. (SPA/Supplied)
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Turning a new leaf: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region ditches qat crops for coffee trees

  • The Khawlani coffee bean is being offered to UNESCO for inclusion on a heritage list
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JAZAN: Efforts to draw the younger generation in the Kingdom’s Jazan region away from the harmful and addictive substance qat are succeeding, with even the crop being replaced by coffee trees to support the booming coffee business.
Qat, a plant that is native to the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, is a stimulant that triggers excitement and alertness. But it can also cause anxiety, insomnia and aggravate pre-existing mental health conditions.
It grew in the Jazan region along with coffee trees. But the strength of the coffee industry, combined with an increased awareness about the harmful nature of qat, has led to its gradual disappearance.
The governor of Al-Dayer, Nayef bin Lebdah, said the people of Jazan were proud of the Khawlani coffee bean. He also said that coffee beans were much more economically beneficial than qat.
“All newly planted qat trees have been completely uprooted,” he told Arab News. “All the people have found that planting coffee beans is much more feasible and rewarding than qat. Attempts to smuggle qat have also dropped thanks to the security efforts along the border with Yemen. Add to that, young people themselves have concluded that their future will be in coffee beans.”
Teacher Yahiya Shareef Al-Maliki viewed qat as an “intruder’’ and said the coffee tree was the region’s indigenous product.
“In 1970, there were only four people who used to chew qat in the entire governorate,” he told Arab News. “It then started to become common among the people here in 1995 due to opening the borders that caused importing qat from abroad.”

FASTFACTS

• In 2014, people reconsidered coffee as an alternative crop and young people started to grow coffee beans with the help of unlimited support from the governorate.

• Some 50,000 seedlings were distributed and farmers began to restore the profession of their fathers.

• The governorate replanted more than 10,000 genuine Khawlani coffee seedlings and gave them to the farmers.

The increase in qat cultivation affected the planting of coffee beans, he added, but in 2014 people reconsidered coffee as an alternative crop and young people started to grow coffee beans with the help of unlimited support from the governorate. “Some 50,000 seedlings were distributed and farmers began to restore the profession of their fathers.”
People in Jazan used to waste their time and money on qat, he said. They would gather and chew qat for many hours, he added, hours that could have been spent working. But the growth of the educational landscape in the region, in addition to the success of the coffee industry, was a factor in combating qat abuse, as young people were able to access more opportunities and improve their prospects.
The Khawlani coffee bean is being offered to UNESCO for inclusion on a heritage list.
“The preparation of the file related to the skills and knowledge pertaining to the cultivation of Khawlani coffee in the Jazan region has been completed before presenting it to UNESCO,” the Kingdom’s Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah said. If listed, he added, it would be the Kingdom’s fourth intangible cultural heritage and eighth among the total heritage items included in the UNESCO heritage list.
Saudi columnist Hamood Abu Talib said the Jazan region was the only place the beans were grown. “This festival (Coffee Beans Festival), which is being held in collaboration with the governorate (of Jazan), the farmers themselves and Aramco, is an important national economic investment,” he told Arab News.
“Many countries’ economies, such as Brazil and Ethiopia depend mainly on this product — coffee. It needs professional marketing through the media to attract visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom. This is an essential strategic transformation.
“We know that the Faifa Mountains Development and Reconstruction Authority’s strategic goal was to uproot the harmful trees of qat and replace them with profitable crops that are beneficial to the farmers as well as the whole region. These were also intruding, invasive trees. We replanted more than 10,000 genuine Khawlani coffee seedlings and gave them to the farmers.”

Topics: jazan coffee festival

Related

Special graphic
Saudi Arabia
Coffee beans festival turns Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region into a cultural hub
photos
Saudi Arabia
Push to increase number of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Dayer coffee trees to a million

Latest updates

China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus
Protesting Haiti police exchange fire with troops near national palace
Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash
Trump says he would sign a peace deal with Taliban
Turning a new leaf: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region ditches qat crops for coffee trees

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.