Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king

Anwar Ibrahim teamed up with former nemesis Mahathir Mohammad in the 2018 elections to oust Najib Razak, who had become embroiled in the massive 1MDB graft scandal. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

  • Leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim denounces a ‘betrayal’ by coalition partners
  • Many are angry that the democratically elected government could be replaced without an election
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia’s king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.

The fate of Malaysia’s ruling coalition had been in doubt after surprise weekend talks between it and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Mahathir’s anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim.

“The letter has been sent to His Royal Highness the King at 1 p.m.,” Mahathir’s office said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Mahathir could form another government with the support of other parties, but his party, Bersatu, has also quit the ruling coalition, its president, Malaysian home minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Facebook.

Malaysian politics was in turmoil Monday after leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim denounced a “betrayal” by coalition partners he said were trying to bring down the government, two years after it stormed to victory.
Anwar’s “Pact of Hope” alliance was thrown into crisis after his rivals within the coalition and opposition politicians met at the weekend reportedly to try to form a new government.
Speculation is mounting that Anwar, who had been the presumptive successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed, and his lawmakers would be left out of any new coalition, ending his hopes of becoming premier any time soon.
According to reports, the proposed new government includes Mahathir’s party, the United Malays National Organization — the party of scandal-tainted ex-leader Najib Razak, which was ousted at the 2018 polls — and a hard-line Islamist group.
However, it was still unclear Monday morning whether the push to form a new government would succeed and Mahathir is yet to comment publicly.
Anwar said late Sunday he was “shocked” at the bid to topple the ruling coalition, describing it as a “betrayal, because there has been a promise (to hand over power to me).”
Anwar — a former opposition icon who was jailed for years on widely-criticized sodomy charges — was expected later Monday to meet the king, who must give his assent to the formation of a new government.
He had teamed up with former nemesis Mahathir ahead of the 2018 elections to oust the government of Najib, who had become embroiled in the massive 1MDB graft scandal.
They led an alliance to an unexpected victory against a coalition that had ruled Malaysia uninterrupted for over six decades, and 94-year-old Mahathir agreed to eventually hand power to Anwar.
But Mahathir, in his second stint as premier after first holding the role from 1981 to 2003, has repeatedly refused to say when he will transfer power, stoking tensions within the four-party coalition.
The alliance’s popularity had plummeted as it was accused of failing to raise living standards and protect the rights of the ethnic Malay Muslim majority, and it lost a string of local polls.
After the weekend meetings, analysts said the government stood little chance of surviving.
James Chin, a Malaysia expert at the University of Tasmania, said many Muslims were unhappy with the government and believed the argument put forward by opponents that it was being dominated by ethnic Chinese politicians.
“They want Mahathir in power, and they want Malay supremacy,” he said.
Race is a highly sensitive issue in Malaysia. About 60 percent of the population is Muslim but it is also home to substantial ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.
Many were angry, however, that the democratically elected government, which came to power partly on a pledge to push through much-needed reforms, could be replaced without an election.
The people “will not agree to or cooperate with any ‘backdoor’ government formed out of the selfish, self-preservation agenda of certain MPs,” said a statement from a group of leading activists and academics.
Some called for a snap poll, although politicians appeared to be trying to form a new government without holding an election.

Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange

Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange

  • A ruling against Assange could see the 48-year-old Australian jailed for 175 years if convicted on all charges
  • His supporters argue that Assange’s prosecution was political — and personal — from the start
LONDON: Britain on Monday starts hearing Washington’s extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a test case of media freedoms in the digital age and the limits of US justice.
A ruling against Assange in the case could see the 48-year-old Australian jailed for 175 years if convicted on all 17 US Espionage Act charges and one count of computer hacking he faces.
Each stems from his site’s release in 2010 of a trove of classified State Department and Pentagon files detailing the realities of the US campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
One video from 2007 showed an Apache helicopter attack in which US soldiers gunned down two Reuters reporters and nine Iraqi civilians in broad daylight in Baghdad.
The files also disclosed the secret identities of diplomats and government agents in hostile environments — as well as locals who risked their lives by cooperating with the United States.
These names were redacted by the Western newspapers with which WikiLeaks initially worked.
But a falling out with their editors prompted Assange to release hundreds of thousands of files in their original form.
The US Justice Department said last May that the “human resources” compromised by Assange “included local Afghans and Iraqis, journalists, religious leaders, human rights advocates, and political dissidents from repressive regimes.”
His supporters argue that Assange’s prosecution was political — and personal — from the start.
“For the sake of press freedom, Julian Assange must be defended,” the Committee to Protect Journalists said in December.
The case was injected with still more intrigue when the defense claimed US President Donald Trump promised to issue a pardon if Assange denied Russia leaked the emails of his 2016 election rival’s campaign.
“In August 2017, Donald Trump’s administration tried to pressure Julian Assange into saying things that would be favorable to President Trump himself,” Assange’s defense team coordinator Baltasar Garzon said on Thursday.
“When Julian Assange refused, he was charged and an extradition request was issued alongside an international arrest warrant.”
The White House called the allegation “another never-ending hoax and total lie” but a judge agreed to add it to the case file.
Assange is additionally shadowed by a rape allegation and a sexual assault claim that stem from his 2010 visit to Sweden.
He denied everything and called the case a legal pretext for Sweden to extradite him to the United States.
Assange agreed to attend hearings into the charges in London and his legal battles crossed borders yet again.
A UK court ruled in February 2011 that Assange could be extradited back to Sweden to stand trial.
He secured political asylum in Ecuador’s London embassy instead and became international fugitive by breaching his UK bail conditions in 2012.
Yet his campaigning continued in full.
Assange struck a deal with Russia’s state broadcaster RT in 2012 and began airing Skype interviews with anti-Western figures such as Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah that further infuriated Washington.
A political realignment in Ecuador toward the United States saw Assange fall out of favor and begin losing his embassy privileges in 2018.
The last protections were lifted last April and Assange was dragged kicking and screaming out of the embassy and locked up in a high-security prison next to London’s Woolwich Crown Court where the case will be heard in two sessions this week and in May.
The sex charges no longer apply because of the statute of limitations and Swedish investigators’ inability to question Assange about what a top prosecutor lamented in November remained a “credible” claim.
But the court will consider whether “the conduct described (by the US Justice Department) amounts to an extradition offense.”
Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service says the court must also weigh whether “extradition would be disproportionate or would be incompatible with the requested person’s human rights.”
The defense claims that it would and some US legal experts think Assange has a case.
“Use of the Espionage Act has a very checkered history in the century since Congress passed it,” University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said.
Many think “extradition and US prosecution would have a chilling effect on press efforts to expose government information that is important to the public interest.”

