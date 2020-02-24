You are here

  • Home
  • K-pop group BTS: New album tells of conquering doubts and fears

K-pop group BTS: New album tells of conquering doubts and fears

K-pop group BTS broke into the US market in 2017 and was the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6sats

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

K-pop group BTS: New album tells of conquering doubts and fears

  • BTS stands at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped gather an international audience for the genre
  • BTS broke into the US market in 2017 and was the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: The young stars in South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album dealt with how they overcame doubts and fears encountered since they burst on the K-pop scene seven years ago.
Having performed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last month, BTS stands at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped gather an international audience for the genre.
On Friday, the band released “Map of the Soul: 7,” its fourth album. The 20 tracks include collaborations with Sia and Troye Sivan.
Plans for a large media event in Seoul for the album were ditched due to the coronavirus health scare in South Korea, but the band instead livestreamed a news conference based on preregistered questions.
“Sometimes we were uncertain, sometimes we were lost. Every time that happened, the shadows and fear inside us grew,” rapper Suga told the news conference aired via YouTube.
“But it’s been seven years. I think we have grounded ourselves now, and we learned how to do that, the difficulties and wounds we face and fight them.”
Though several young K-Pop stars have struggled with cyberbullying and depression, Suga did not elaborate on what difficulties BTS faced.
But the group, whose seven members are in their Twenties, took an unexpectedly long vacation last year to “recharge.”
When asked about the comment by Bong Joon-ho, director of the Oscar-winning “Parasite,” who recently said BTS was 3,000 times more influential than him, Suga said he was an avid fan of Bong’s work and hoped more South Korean artists would be introduced to the world.
Leader and rapper RM likened K-pop to a “giftbox” integrating music, dance, video and interaction with fans, saying the personal elements the band infuses in its music might have boosted its global popularity.
“We try to instill personal stories in our music and dance and I think the concerns and feelings that we have resonate with people around the world,” he said.
But making music is a “constant battle to show your weakness and fight the fear of expressing your fear,” he added.
BTS broke into the US market in 2017 and was the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award. It is set to launch a new world tour in April, kicking off in Seoul.

Topics: K-pop BTS South Korea entertainment Music

Related

Lifestyle
Emirati singer Ahlam announces collaboration with K-pop band BTS
Lifestyle
K-pop stars BTS arrive in Saudi Arabia 

Jihad Al-Khalidi named CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission

Jihad Al-Khalidi. (SPA)
Updated 24 February 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Jihad Al-Khalidi named CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission

  • We will not waste time living in the past, says Saudi musician
Updated 24 February 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan appointed Saudi musician Jihad Al-Khalidi as CEO of the Music Commission to launch its work developing the Saudi music sector.

Al-Khalidi has more than 33 years’ experience in the field of music and was a violinist for the Egyptian Orchestra for eight years. She has a bachelor’s degree in violin playing and music theory from the Higher Institute of Music in Cairo, along with her experience and administrative knowledge.
She said that it was hard to describe her feelings, but that she was really grateful for the confidence of the Saudi minister.
She said it was a dream come true, taking on the challenge to build a new era for music in Saudi Arabia.
She told Arab News that the position is considered a fundamental cornerstone for music teaching in the country, noting that everyone agrees on the importance of the education in the first years of schooling, side by side with musical performance.
Al-Khalidi said the current musical vision is oriented toward building a musical basis for all segments of society.
“We have established music programs for children from birth to 6 years of age, children between 6 and 17 years of age, university students, music lovers and people with special needs,” said Al-Khalidi.
“What is gone is gone. We will not waste time living in the past. We are building the future of music in Saudi Arabia and developing its infrastructure, which will require combining and intensifying efforts.”
Al-Khalidi said Saudis are lucky to live in this era of support, development and advancement on all levels. “We will pick up where others left off and learn more about the means advanced countries use to overcome  obstacles,” she added.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Jihad Al-Khalidi has more than 33 years’ experience in the field of music and was a violinist for the Egyptian Orchestra for eight years.

• She has a bachelor’s degree in violin playing and music theory from the Higher Institute of Music in Cairo, along with her experience and administrative knowledge.

She said that the aim is to develop a different pattern, in conformity with Saudi and Arab customs, traditions and heritage, and in line with the visions, capacities and ambitions of Saudi society to build a musical culture in the country.
Regarding musical schools in Saudi Arabia, Al-Khalidi said one of the key steps in the next phase is to restore traditional folk music in all Saudi regions and revive the musical heritage with a touch of modernity.
“Learning music is not an easy thing. Music in Saudi Arabia will be available to everyone despite the obstacles that we will overcome with time and with the help of the media, musicians and intellectuals,” she said.
The Ministry of Culture is seeking to develop the music sector in the Kingdom and to support and encourage practitioners through the Music Commission.
It will also work with the relevant authorities to support the protection of intellectual property rights in areas related to music, in addition to holding training courses, adopting relevant professional programs and encouraging practitioners to produce and develop musical content.
The Music Commission is one of 11 new bodies launched by the Ministry of Culture to oversee cultural sectors such as films, music, fashion, heritage and arts.

Topics: Arab Music Vision 2030 Saudi music commission

Related

Lifestyle
Bringing Umm Kulthum to London is my gift to her, says Saudi musical producer
photos
Saudi Arabia
Passionate Saudi musicians Jwa ready to take the world by storm

Latest updates

UN chief Guterres issues 7-point ‘call to action’ on human rights
Zimbabwe’s rural elderly battle hunger amid severe drought
K-pop group BTS: New album tells of conquering doubts and fears
Israel’s Mossad chief meets with Qatar’s head of intelligence
Internet goes wild as Gigi Hadid claps back at YouTuber Jake Paul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.