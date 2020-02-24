You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest €1bn in French state-backed fund

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest €1bn in French state-backed fund

Mubadala Investment Company is the wholly owned investment vehicle of the government of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/988h2

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest €1bn in French state-backed fund

  • State-backed investment bank Bpifrance and Mubadala will both commit €1bn to the fund to support French companies
  • Bpifrance has said it aims over time to raise up to €10bn for the fund, which is to be used to shore up the capital of French companies
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Company will invest €1 billion ($1.08 billion) in a new French state-backed fund to support French companies, France’s finance minister said on Monday.
State-backed investment bank Bpifrance and Mubadala will both commit €1bn to the fund which will launch next month, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. Additional commitments from institutional investors such as insurers will bring the total invested to four billion, he said.
“The first foreign sovereign investment fund to invest in the French fund is Abu Dhabi’s,” Le Maire told reporters during a visit to Abu Dhabi.
“It’s sends a strong signal that Abu Dhabi’s fund is investing €1bn.”
Bpifrance has said it aims over time to raise up to €10bn for the fund, which is to be used to shore up the capital of French companies facing activist investor campaigns or adapting their business models or shareholder bases.
Bpifrance’s pitch on the fund to outside investors has said it would deploy capital in about 15 companies with a time horizon of 10 years.
Mubadala said in a statement that it saw “significant investment opportunities” in France and said that the fund would invest in companies with “compelling returns.”

Topics: France Mubadala Investment Company Abu Dhabi

Related

Business & Economy
Investment in renewables consistent with UAE energy strategy: Mubadala CEO
Business & Economy
Mubadala has invested $100bn in US, eyes China

IMF extends visit to crisis-hit Lebanon: sources

Updated 24 February 2020
Reuters

IMF extends visit to crisis-hit Lebanon: sources

  • The IMF began meetings with Lebanese authorities on February 20 to provide broad technical advice
  • Lebanon is grappling with an acute liquidity crunch that has prompted banks fearing capital flight to impose strict controls
Updated 24 February 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue meetings with Lebanese authorities on Monday, sources familiar with the process said, extending a visit to provide technical advice that was expected to end on Sunday.
The IMF began meetings with Lebanese authorities on Feb. 20 to provide broad technical advice on how to tackle the country’s crippling financial and economic crisis. The fund had said its team would stay until Feb. 23.
Lebanon has not requested financial assistance from the IMF as it draws up a rescue plan to tackle a long-brewing financial crisis that spiraled last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


The sources familiar with the meetings said talks would continue until the Lebanese government made a decision on issues related to the technical assistance. The results of the meetings were “positive,” they added, without specifying further.
Lebanon is grappling with an acute liquidity crunch that has prompted banks fearing capital flight to impose strict controls. The Lebanese pound has slumped by about 60 percent on a parallel market, hiking inflation.
Saddled with one of the highest public debt burdens in the world, Beirut must decide quickly what to do about fast-approaching debt payments including a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing on March 9.
Global credit ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s downgraded Lebanon’s credit rating deeper into junk territory on Friday, citing anticipated losses to creditors from what they said was a likely debt restructuring.

Topics: economy Lebanon IMF

Related

Update
Business & Economy
IMF experts visit Lebanon amid worsening economic crisis
Special
Middle-East
IMF begins talks with Lebanese officials in effort to resolve nation’s financial crisis

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest €1bn in French state-backed fund
Harvey Weinstein jury reaches verdict in his rape, sexual assault trial in New York
Italy authorities urge calm as coronavirus deaths mount
Iranian democracy ‘castrated’: Ex-president’s son
Trump urges India to ‘promote peace’ in South Asia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.