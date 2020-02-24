Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah hosts Classic Car Festival 2020

The General Supervisor of the Organizing Committee for the Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020, Dr. Nasser bin Abdullah al-Masaari, stressed on the importance of the Classic Car Festival held at the Diriyah Governorate from February 27 to 29, under the direct support of Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman, Governor of Diriyah, and the auspices of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), organized by the Diriyah Archaeological Foundation.

This was announced at a press conference held by the organizing committee in the diplomatic district in Riyadh. The conference was attended by Thamer al-Sudairy, official spokesman of Ad-Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the spokesperson for the Quality of Life Program, Mazroa al-Mazroo, the executive director of the Diriyah Classic Car Festival, Sattam Al-Khuzami, and a number of Saudi and Gulf media representatives.

Dr. Masaari revealed that the Diriyah Car Festival, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, will witness the participation of about 500 classic and rare cars owned by individuals from Saudi Arabia, GCC countries, Jordan, Lebanon, Italy and other countries, all of whom came from their countries to participate in this festival and show off their passion. The event will be attended by the most prominent owners of classic and collection cars in the world.

On the sidelines of the festival, an auction on classic and collection cars will be organized, in addition to entertainment activities for adults and children, including an exhibition of plastic art, souvenir bazaar, family and children competitions, and various entertainment activities.

