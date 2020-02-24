You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah hosts Classic Car Festival 2020

The festival will run from February 27 to 29. (SPA)
SPA

  • The largest of its kind in the Middle East, the festival will showcase 500 classic and rare cars
The General Supervisor of the Organizing Committee for the Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020, Dr. Nasser bin Abdullah al-Masaari, stressed on the importance of the Classic Car Festival held at the Diriyah Governorate from February 27 to 29, under the direct support of Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman, Governor of Diriyah, and the auspices of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), organized by the Diriyah Archaeological Foundation.

This was announced at a press conference held by the organizing committee in the diplomatic district in Riyadh. The conference was attended by Thamer al-Sudairy, official spokesman of Ad-Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the spokesperson for the Quality of Life Program, Mazroa al-Mazroo, the executive director of the Diriyah Classic Car Festival, Sattam Al-Khuzami, and a number of Saudi and Gulf media representatives.

Dr. Masaari revealed that the Diriyah Car Festival, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, will witness the participation of about 500 classic and rare cars owned by individuals from Saudi Arabia, GCC countries, Jordan, Lebanon, Italy and other countries, all of whom came from their countries to participate in this festival and show off their passion. The event will be attended by the most prominent owners of classic and collection cars in the world.

On the sidelines of the festival, an auction on classic and collection cars will be organized, in addition to entertainment activities for adults and children, including an exhibition of plastic art, souvenir bazaar, family and children competitions, and various entertainment activities.
 

First phase of ’Riyadh Green Program’ launched

The Riyadh Green Program includes the establishment of 48 major parks in the capital. (SPA)
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
SPA

First phase of ’Riyadh Green Program’ launched

  • The Riyadh Green Program includes the establishment of 48 major parks in the capital
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh city has launched afforestation projects under the “Riyadh Green Program” to improve the quality of life in the capital.
It is one of the four major projects for the city announced by King Salman last year at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The first phase includes planting of about 31,000 trees along 144 km of main roads, including King Salman Road, King Khalid Road, King Fahd Road, Airport Road, Makkah Al-Mukarramah Road, North Ring Road, and Eastern Ring Road.
Also, 100,000 shrubs will be planted, bringing the total green areas on these roads around 1.4 million sq. meters.
The Riyadh Green Program includes the establishment of 48 major parks in the capital and 3,250 parks within residential neighborhoods.
 

