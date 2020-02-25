You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Arguing With Zombies by Paul Krugman

What We Are Reading Today: Arguing With Zombies by Paul Krugman

Short Url

https://arab.news/6utbb

Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Arguing With Zombies by Paul Krugman

Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

There is no better guide than Paul Krugman to basic economics, the ideas that animate much of our public policy. Likewise, there is no stronger foe of zombie economics, the misunderstandings that just won’t die.

In “Arguing with Zombies,” Krugman tackles many of these misunderstandings, taking stock of where the US has come from and where it is headed in a series of concise, digestible chapters, according to review published on goodreads.com.

Drawn mainly from his popular New York Times column, they cover a wide range of issues, organized thematically and framed in the context of a wider debate. Explaining the complexities of health care, housing bubbles, tax reform, Social Security, and so much more with unrivaled clarity and precision, Arguing with Zombies is Krugman at the height of his powers.

This book puts Krugman at the front of the debate in the 2020 election year and is an indispensable guide to two decades’ worth of political and economic discourse in the US and around the globe.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies
books
What We Are Reading Today: Censored

What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies

Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies

Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

Author: Jason Lyall

How do armies fight and what makes them victorious on the modern battlefield? In Divided Armies, Jason Lyall challenges long-standing answers to this classic question by linking the fate of armies to their levels of inequality.
Introducing the concept of military inequality, Lyall demonstrates how a state’s prewar choices about the citizenship status of ethnic groups within its population determine subsequent battlefield performance.
Treating certain ethnic groups as second-class citizens, either by subjecting them to state-sanctioned discrimination or, worse, violence, undermines interethnic trust, fuels grievances, and leads victimized soldiers to subvert military authorities once war begins.
The higher an army’s inequality, Lyall finds, the greater its rates of desertion, side-switching, casualties, and use of coercion to force soldiers to fight, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
In a sweeping historical investigation, Lyall draws on Project Mars, a new dataset of 250 conventional wars fought since 1800, to test this argument.

Latest updates

US State Department calls Saudi Arabia ‘important strategic partner’
First phase of ’Riyadh Green Program’ launched
Four killed in India clash ahead of Trump arrival
Turkish shelling kills 9 regime personnel in NW Syria: monitor
UN calls for ‘two state’ solution to be respected in Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.