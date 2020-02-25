What We Are Reading Today: Arguing With Zombies by Paul Krugman

There is no better guide than Paul Krugman to basic economics, the ideas that animate much of our public policy. Likewise, there is no stronger foe of zombie economics, the misunderstandings that just won’t die.

In “Arguing with Zombies,” Krugman tackles many of these misunderstandings, taking stock of where the US has come from and where it is headed in a series of concise, digestible chapters, according to review published on goodreads.com.

Drawn mainly from his popular New York Times column, they cover a wide range of issues, organized thematically and framed in the context of a wider debate. Explaining the complexities of health care, housing bubbles, tax reform, Social Security, and so much more with unrivaled clarity and precision, Arguing with Zombies is Krugman at the height of his powers.

This book puts Krugman at the front of the debate in the 2020 election year and is an indispensable guide to two decades’ worth of political and economic discourse in the US and around the globe.