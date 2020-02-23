What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies

What We Are Reading Today: Censored

Author: Margaret E. Roberts

As authoritarian governments around the world develop sophisticated technologies for controlling information, many observers have predicted that these controls would be easily evaded by savvy internet users. In Censored, Margaret Roberts demonstrates that even censorship that is easy to circumvent can still be enormously effective. Taking advantage of digital data harvested from the Chinese internet and leaks from China’s Propaganda Department, Roberts sheds light on how censorship influences the Chinese public. Drawing parallels between censorship in China and the way information is manipulated in the US and other democracies, she reveals how internet users are susceptible to control even in the most open societies, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. Censored gives an unprecedented view of how governments encroach on the media consumption of citizens.