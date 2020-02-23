You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies

What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies

Short Url

https://arab.news/6tn6e

Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Divided Armies

Updated 23 February 2020
Arab News

Author: Jason Lyall

How do armies fight and what makes them victorious on the modern battlefield? In Divided Armies, Jason Lyall challenges long-standing answers to this classic question by linking the fate of armies to their levels of inequality.
Introducing the concept of military inequality, Lyall demonstrates how a state’s prewar choices about the citizenship status of ethnic groups within its population determine subsequent battlefield performance.
Treating certain ethnic groups as second-class citizens, either by subjecting them to state-sanctioned discrimination or, worse, violence, undermines interethnic trust, fuels grievances, and leads victimized soldiers to subvert military authorities once war begins.
The higher an army’s inequality, Lyall finds, the greater its rates of desertion, side-switching, casualties, and use of coercion to force soldiers to fight, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
In a sweeping historical investigation, Lyall draws on Project Mars, a new dataset of 250 conventional wars fought since 1800, to test this argument.

What We Are Reading Today: Censored

Updated 22 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Censored

Updated 22 February 2020
Arab News

Author: Margaret E. Roberts

As authoritarian governments around the world develop sophisticated technologies for controlling information, many observers have predicted that these controls would be easily evaded by savvy internet users. In Censored, Margaret Roberts demonstrates that even censorship that is easy to circumvent can still be enormously effective. Taking advantage of digital data harvested from the Chinese internet and leaks from China’s Propaganda Department, Roberts sheds light on how censorship influences the Chinese public. Drawing parallels between censorship in China and the way information is manipulated in the US and other democracies, she reveals how internet users are susceptible to control even in the most open societies, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. Censored gives an unprecedented view of how governments encroach on the media consumption of citizens.

Latest updates

Banned Thai opposition party accuses junta of helping in 1MDB cover-up
G20 agrees final communique with reference to climate change
Pope appears to give thumbs down to Trump’s Middle East peace plan
Yara Shahidi glows on NAACP Image Awards red carpet
Israeli forces kill Palestinian near Gaza fence: army

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.