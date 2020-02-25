You are here

Calm returns after two-day flare-up in and around Gaza

Israel has fought three wars with Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2008, most recently in 2014. (AFP)
AFP

  • The Israeli military reported no rocket fire from the territory during the morning
  • There were no Israeli deaths despite hundreds of rockets being fired from Gaza
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Calm returned Tuesday after a two-day flare-up in and around Gaza as a truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad appeared to take hold after initial jitters.
The Israeli military reported no rocket fire from the territory during the morning and AFP correspondents in Gaza reported no Israeli strikes.
The main border crossing between the Palestinian enclave and Israel was due to reopen at 9a.m. to allow medical cases and foreign nationals to leave, Palestinian officials said.
Islamic Jihad announced the truce on Monday evening but later briefly backtracked, accusing Israel of breaching it.
A rocket or mortar round fired from Gaza hit open ground in Israel shortly before midnight Monday, a spokeswoman for Shaar Hanegev regional council said.
Islamic Jihad is the second largest militant group in Gaza after dominant Islamist movement Hamas.
As with other Gaza truces, there was no official Israeli confirmation and the army ordered the parents of some 65,000 pupils in communities near the Gaza border to keep their children home for a second day.
Islamic Jihad fired more than 50 rockets and mortar rounds at Israel after the army killed one of its fighters on Sunday morning.
Many were intercepted by Israeli air defenses and there were no reports of casualties. One rocket hit a playground but it was empty at the time.
Israeli fighter jets and helicopters responded with strikes on Islamic Jihad targets across Gaza, as well as in neighboring Syria.
Sunday’s fighting was the most intense between Israel and Islamic Jihad since November, when Israeli air strikes killed senior commanders from the group.
That three-day flare-up saw 35 Palestinians killed and more than 100 wounded, according to official figures.
There were no Israeli deaths despite hundreds of rockets being fired from Gaza.
Islamic Jihad did not accept a wider truce Hamas agreed with Israel in late 2018 and renewed after successive flare-ups last year.
Under the truce, Israel has allowed Hamas ally Qatar to provide fuel for Gaza’s sole power station and millions of dollars for cash payouts to the needy, among other relaxations of its more than decade-old blockade in exchange for a let-up in the violence.
Hamas and Israel last fought a full-scale war in 2014, but smaller flare-ups have been relatively common.
On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is battling for re-election on March 2 in the shadow of an impending corruption trial, threatened an “extensive campaign” to end the rocket fire.
Israel has fought three wars with Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2008, most recently in 2014.

Iran to be ‘held accountable’ for any action against US interests in Iraq

Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

Iran to be ‘held accountable’ for any action against US interests in Iraq

Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Washington warned on Monday that the Iranian regime would be held accountable for any action by ‘the Shia militias’ in Iraq against US interests, and reminded Tehran to take those warnings ‘seriously’.

“We’re still going to do everything we can to deter the Shia militias from attacking us. We also obviously saw as it started with the attacks that were sponsored by Iranian militias … attacking our embassy back in the beginning of the year. And now, we’re starting to see and continue to see more of this activity start to creep up again,” US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The Americans’ resolve to protect its interest in Iraq, according to Ortagus, was proven when a targeted drone attack killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East, on January 3.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others.

 “The Iranian regime should know that we will hold them accountable for any actions that their Shia militias take in Iraq,” Al-Arabiya reported Ortagus as saying. “We were serious at the beginning of the year when we warned them on this before we killed Qassem Soleimani and we’re serious about it now, and they need to take those warnings seriously.”

The US State Department spokesperson also reaffirmed US support for the Iraqi people following protests that erupted against the country’s largely Iran-backed ruling elite.

“One of the things that is most important for us is that the killing of innocent protesters in Iraq,” Ortagus said. “You know, we have seen a lot of protests around Iraq, and we understand that people are frustrated with their government. It’s one of the reasons that you’ve seen a change in leadership and that we saw the last prime minister resign.”

