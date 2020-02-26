Saudi crown prince meets German former foreign minister

Saudi envoy to UK visits London mosque

LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to the UK on Monday visited a London mosque where a prayer leader was last week attacked and injured.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan checked on the condition of the wounded muezzin and discussed security measures during a meeting with officials at London Central Mosque and the Islamic Cultural Center.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Dubayan, director general of the Islamic Cultural Center, gave the prince a detailed explanation of the attack and also highlighted the center’s role in the service of Islam and Muslims in the UK in religious, social, cultural and educational fields.

He also pointed out to the envoy the center’s efforts to strengthen ties between Muslims and other communities, its contribution to charitable work, and its cooperation with institutions of the UK civil society.

During talks with administrators, Prince Khalid was told about the center’s programs, booklets, publications and symposiums and Al-Dubayan thanked the envoy for his visit and support.

The London Central Mosque is a key place of worship for Muslims in London, regularly attracting large number of visitors and worshipers.