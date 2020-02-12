You are here

Saudi crown prince meets WEF president in Riyadh

The Saudi crown prince and the WEF president discussed a number of issues about global and regional developments that are relevant to economic aspects. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met the World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende in Riyadh Wednesday. 

During the meeting, they discussed global and regional developments. 

They also discussed partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. 

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Trade and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, and Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Bader Al-Asaker, secretary-general of Misk Foundation.

Mayada Badr appointed CEO of Culinary Arts Authority in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has appointed Mayada Badr as CEO of the newly formed Culinary Arts Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Badr is a talented Saudi chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and trained under a number of renowned international chefs. Through the Culinary Arts Authority, she will be responsible for regulating and developing the Kingdom’s culinary sector and supporting other practitioners in the field.

The Culinary Arts Authority is one of 11 cultural bodies launched by the ministry to manage, promote and advance the Kingdom’s cultural sector. It will be responsible for issuing licenses for culinary activities; organizing conferences and exhibitions; providing courses and vocational training programs; and encouraging research, studies, and development in its field.
 

