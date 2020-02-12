Saudi crown prince meets WEF president in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met the World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende in Riyadh Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed global and regional developments.
They also discussed partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi Trade and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, and Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Bader Al-Asaker, secretary-general of Misk Foundation.